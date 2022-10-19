Osteoporosis Awareness | Step up for your bone health

WHAT IS OSTEOPOROSIS?

Osteoporosis is a bone disease when our body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. Consequently, bones become weak and may break from falls or, in severe cases, from sneezing or minor bumps. Osteoporosis literally means “porous bone.” While healthy bone looks like a honeycomb when viewed under a microscope, the holes and spaces in the honeycomb in osteoporotic bone are much larger than in healthy bone. As one can’t feel bones weakening, osteoporosis is often called a silent disease. But there is an increased fracture risk because of decreased bone density or deteriorating bone quality. Breaking a bone (fracture) is often the first sign of osteoporosis; some may notice losing height and getting shorter, or their upper back is curving forward.

HOW SERIOUS IS OSTEOPOROSIS?

Osteoporotic bone fractures are most likely to occur in the hip, spine or wrist. Apart from pain, osteoporosis can cause some patients to lose height and often leads to a stooped or hunched posture. Osteoporosis limits mobility, often leading to feelings of isolation or depression. 20% of elderly who break a hip die within one year from complications related to the broken bone.

HOW COMMON IS OSTEOPOROSIS?

Globally, one out of three women and one out of five men aged 50 years and older will suffer an osteoporotic fracture. Because of osteoporosis, bones become weak and fragile, breaking easily. Even a minor fall, a sneeze, a bump, or a sudden movement can break an osteoporotic bone. Fractures due to osteoporosis can be life-threatening and a major cause of pain and long-term disability.

HOW OSTEOPOROSIS OCCURS?

Throughout our life, mature bone tissue is resorbed (removed) from the skeleton by the Osteoclasts (cells that degrade bone), followed by the formation of new bone by Osteoblasts (bone-forming cells). This process, called ‘Bone remodelling,’ is a lifelong process that controls the reshaping or replacement of bone following fractures and micro-damage, which occurs during regular activity. In this process, almost 100% of the skeleton is replaced in the first year of life. In adults, remodelling proceeds at about 10% per year. In the regulation of bone remodelling, two sub-processes are involved, bone resorption and bone formation: an imbalance in the two results in many metabolic bone diseases, such as osteoporosis. If the bone formed is more than the bone resorbed, it leads to increased bone mass, as usually happens in young adults between the ages of 15 and 25. But if osteoclasts resorb more bone than that formed by osteoblasts, as generally occurs after age 35, bone mass starts declining. If this loss of bone mass occurs at a pathologically accelerated pace, more than what normally happens in older adults, it leads to osteoporosis.

WHAT ARE THE CAUSES OF OSTEOPOROSIS?

There are mainly two types of osteoporosis: primary and secondary. Primary osteoporosis is when bone loss occurs due to normal human ageing without apparent cause. Primary osteoporosis is the most common form of the disease and includes postmenopausal osteoporosis (type I) and senile osteoporosis (type II). Postmenopausal osteoporosis occurs exclusively in women after menopause. During the peri-menopausal transition period, there is a drop in estrogen (female hormone) levels which leads to more bone resorption than formation, resulting in osteoporosis. Senile osteoporosis, on the other hand, affects both men and women. Unlike postmenopausal osteoporosis, which occurs due to menopause in women, senile osteoporosis is due to ageing alone. It has become a worldwide bone disease with the ageing of the world population. It increases the risk of bone fracture and seriously affects human health in the elderly.

Secondary osteoporosis is when bone loss results from a specific, well-defined clinical disorder or medication. While Steroid medications can be lifesaving treatments for some conditions, they can also cause bone loss & osteoporosis. These drugs are often referred to as steroids, glucocorticoids or corticosteroids. Steroid-induced osteoporosis is the most common form of secondary osteoporosis and the first cause in young people. Bone loss and increased rate of fractures occur early after the initiation of corticosteroid therapy and are then related to dosage and treatment duration. Apart from steroids, drugs that can cause osteoporosis include heparin, warfarin, cyclosporine, aluminium-containing antacids, anti-seizure medications, cancer chemotherapeutic drugs, medroxyprogesterone, excess doses of thyroid hormone, etc. Many diseases can cause osteoporosis, including endocrine disorders like hyperthyroidism, hypogonadism, hypopituitarism, primary hyperparathyroidism, diabetes mellitus, eating disorders, growth hormone deficiency and acromegaly.

WHAT ARE FRAGILITY FRACTURES?

A fragility or low-trauma fracture is defined as a pathological fracture resulting from minimal trauma. Human bone is extraordinarily strong; ounce for ounce, bone is stronger than steel. So, a high force is required to fracture a normal bone. But an osteoporotic bone may fracture due to non-significant, low-impact trauma, such as a fall from a standing height or less.

WHAT IS THE RELATIONSHIP OF PREGNANCY WITH OSTEOPOROSIS?

Pregnancy and lactation can lead to osteoporosis in susceptible women called PLO (Pregnancy and Lactation Associated Osteoporosis). PLO is often discovered after a pregnant or breastfeeding woman develops severe back pain and an X-ray reveals multiple vertebral fractures.