Our Hospitals need to Get Well Soon
Our healthcare delivery is one of the best in India. We have heard this many times, and will continue to hear the claim in future. With ‘the best doctors’ and ‘insurance for all’, what else does one need in times of illness and treatment?
I ask the healthcare administrators, the officials planning and executing the system, how you would feel if you were admitted like our majority is, in the dilapidated, inhuman stay conditions of our hospitals?
The pervasive neglect of the facilities and services, and the apathy towards basic measures to improve the experience of the lakhs who have nowhere to go except these Government run hospitals, is horrifying.
The other day, I was at SMHS Hospital for some work. While entering through the administrative block side, I saw two people, elderly, being taken on a wheelchair through the zooming cars to Super Specialty Hospital Shireen Bagh.
Their heads were nodding off, both extremely weak and unable to support themselves fully in their wheelchairs. They were admitted at SMHS Hospital, their attendants said, but had to visit Super Specialty Hospital for an MRI.
The speeding cars, and the dawdling wheelchairs were a symbol of how the bustling, busy healthcare administration forgets the variables that do not count on the healthcare report cards: a humane approach.
These two hospitals are separated by a road, busy for most parts of the day. The facilities and services of GMC Srinagar are scattered between these two hospitals. For investigations such as MRI, endoscopy, cardiac check-up and others, a patient admitted at SMHS Hospital has to visit Super Specialty Hospital.
And for seeking consultation from Specialists, a patient admitted at Super Specialty Hospital has to reach SMHS Hospital. All of this to-and-fro through the busy road, while often being carried on wheelchairs, stretchers or supported by attendants. One can only imagine the difficulties of the patients and attendants on days of rain and snow.
In the past, an aero-bridge that is wheelchair and stretcher compliant in addition to being all-weather, has been talked about many times. Yet, it is unclear whether it is paucity of funds, absence of a signature or mere complacence that the work on this project has not started.
Inside the hospital wards, especially those on the ground floor, the stench emanating from the washrooms wraps up the entire existence of the patient there. The old, defunct plumbing and the broken doors is a perpetual issue at the hospital. The dark and dingy extensions of the wards and the poor ventilation in every area scream for some attention.
The SMHS Hospital was established in the 1940s, and has hardly seen any maintenance work since then. Buildings have been added to the Hospital, departments and facilities too but the main hospital building has remained largely unchanged. It needs upkeep and maintenance. Patients deserve a healthcare facility that is also comfortable.
The fact that they have nowhere to go and will in any case turn up and get admitted at these hospitals only is a very sorry idea to turn a blind eye towards what needs immediate attention. This is not the only hospital building, the medical college it is associated with is also a victim of neglect.
Across hospitals of Kashmir, be they the most advanced in terms of the infrastructure or the basic ones, the healthcare has not been planned in a manner that reflects empathy. The absence of Sarai in almost all hospitals and hundreds of people living in the corridors of the hospitals is the face of our patient care.
The attendants of patients, in our settings, are one of the most important links between prescription and treatment. With the nursing staff being the bare minimum and all the needs of the patient, be it collection of samples for investigation, getting medicines and watching over the IV lines is done by the attendants.
The timings of the injections and monitoring of input and output of the fluids is also done by the attendants. The patient temperature, blood pressure and other vitals are also noted by the attendants only, except in ICU settings.
The poor presence of nurses and the helplessness of attendants while taking care of the patients is another area that needs to be worked on. No doubt many schemes and equipment have been added to the paraphernalia of the hospitals. But what has been missed out badly is how to put these schemes and machines to use to help the common masses avail healthcare with dignity.
The way people are seen running, asking, inquiring about in hospitals about this facility and that, this doctor and that, this counter and that; the way the hospitals fail to improve the basic amenities such as washrooms and drinking water; the way hospitals continue to look like they have been abandoned by the Government and administration… Will you admit yourself like a commoner for a day to feel what it feels like?
Get Well Soon.
