Our Hospitals need to Get Well Soon

Our healthcare delivery is one of the best in India. We have heard this many times, and will continue to hear the claim in future. With ‘the best doctors’ and ‘insurance for all’, what else does one need in times of illness and treatment?

I ask the healthcare administrators, the officials planning and executing the system, how you would feel if you were admitted like our majority is, in the dilapidated, inhuman stay conditions of our hospitals?

The pervasive neglect of the facilities and services, and the apathy towards basic measures to improve the experience of the lakhs who have nowhere to go except these Government run hospitals, is horrifying.