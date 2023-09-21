Our skewed sense of priority

BY SUHAIL BASHIR KAR

The Ummah of the last Prophet (PBUH) has been awarded with the title of “Khair-e-Ummat.” The logical consequence of this honour is that the Ummah should have been the torchbearer for the rest of the world in every sense.

However, the present condition contradicts this expectation. The outdated and monotonous curriculum of our education institutions has made any considerable research a daunting task.

The state of media is no less pathetic, we are compelled to consume the same content that originates from other corridors. There is no such powerful opinion or voice which can exert any considerable impact on the global landscape. And in terms of our societal and charitable services, we blow our efforts out of proportion as there is nothing else to make our presence felt.

Notwithstanding the sorry state of affairs in which the Ummah is, the worst part being that we are bereft of the conscious realisation of the same.

The sense of responsibility never hits us that Islam had ordained us to perform every task to its perfection and be the caretakers of the humanity.