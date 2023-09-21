Our skewed sense of priority

BY SUHAIL BASHIR KAR
The Ummah of the last Prophet (PBUH) has been awarded with the title of “Khair-e-Ummat.” The logical consequence of this honour is that the Ummah should have been the torchbearer for the rest of the world in every sense.
However, the present condition contradicts this expectation. The outdated and monotonous curriculum of our education institutions has made any considerable research a daunting task.
The state of media is no less pathetic, we are compelled to consume the same content that originates from other corridors. There is no such powerful opinion or voice which can exert any considerable impact on the global landscape. And in terms of our societal and charitable services, we blow our efforts out of proportion as there is nothing else to make our presence felt.
Notwithstanding the sorry state of affairs in which the Ummah is, the worst part being that we are bereft of the conscious realisation of the same.
The sense of responsibility never hits us that Islam had ordained us to perform every task to its perfection and be the caretakers of the humanity.
Contrary to this divinely identified responsibility, the state of Ummah is that it is at the receiving end. If one goes to the root of it, the primary reason for this appears that the Muslim community is struggling to align itself with the Islamic order of prioritization. The Ummah, at large, doesn’t hold the vision to make sense as to what is to be done at priority basis and what can be put at a standby.
Noted Pakistani cricketer Majid Khan, in response to a question regarding the worst tragedy of Pakistani cricket, stated that ours is a country which eulogized Shahid Afridi and undermined Mohammad Yousuf as a national hero.
This quite soothed our sense of camaraderie but it was momentary; in search of gold, we lost diamond; in stead of investing in long-term assets, we romanticised the short-term ones and they lasted for time-being only.
This just is an example, but the analogy quite resembles our approach towards almost all-important tasks. We place every ounce of our effort in short-term goals so that they satiate our sense of pride and victory.
However, we are left without any planning and preparation for mid-term and long-term goals and that is where the difference lies. It is quite easy and alluring to fall prey to the emotionally gratifying tasks and initiatives but they would be impotent to generate any far-reaching consequences.
On a personal level, I am associated with an institute for quite a long period of time now and happen to witness different instances which corroborate my observation; the sorry state of our priorities. It happened once that I went to meet a notable personality of our locality.
I sought his assistance for helping his neighbour who was undergoing treatment for his kidneys. After pressing to the possible extent, he donated around ten thousand rupees for his treatment.
As I was about to make my way out, he stopped me to inquire about any vendor who manufactures the digital clock boards for mosques. He had committed to donate around sixty thousand rupees for this purpose; much to my surprise.
This isn’t the only instance, we have a mosque in our locality which is being constructed on a budget of around ten crores. Not only this, in the name of so-called renovation, there are over hundred mosques in our town where the construction work is going on.
And at the same time, there are thousands of girls for whom marriage still is a pie in the sky as they cannot meet out the expenses for the same. This approach from our side can ruin the lives of many such girls.
We are fully aware of the fact that our societies lack research centres which can generate original and first-hand data. Our institute tried to fill in this vacuum but the response of people around was quite disheartening.
Not only in Kashmir, through out the Muslim world, we rely on secondary data which doesn’t provide a clear premise for our understanding of different issues.
I was quite surprised when a colleague of mine shared with me that a research scholar at a university in the United States carried out research on the role of Ahl-e-Hadith in Kashmir.
This implies that US does possess the data about our functioning here in Kashmir, and the natives of this place do not; what an irony.
Our effort to build a pathbreaking school in our town which would be unprecedented curriculum, facilities, and vision, met with the same fate. It becomes extremely laborious to make people realise the significance of the project at hand.
The need of the hour is that the Muslim world comes to terms with the significance of these projects. This is inevitable and we cannot do away with. It is more of an axiomatic principle now that people generally subscribe to what their elites do. If we fail to set the contours right, the masses are bound to go haywire.