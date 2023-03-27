Our Traditional Karakuli

The tradition to wear headgears in Kashmir is very old. While women loved wearing Kasaba, men wore the prestigious cap called Karakuli (Qaraqul) which was regarded as a symbol of dignity and honor.

Whosoever was seen wearing Karakuli was deemed respectable. Equal to crown, this traditional headgear of men was a beautiful representation of our Kashmiri culture.

It was made from the skin of a Karakul lamb whose fur had a soft, curly texture, a velvety feel and a glossy sheen. The term ‘karakul’ actually is a breed of sheep which is native to Central and Western Asia and is currently considered endangered. From one karakul lamb skin, only one karakul cap is made.

The Karakul cap, colloquially known as Karakuli, was the most crowned possession of any wearer, some decades ago. It was the epitome of luxury in the world of caps besides the sign of honor and dignity.

For years together, it has been worn by the most affluent people on the occasions like wedding, public gatherings, etc.