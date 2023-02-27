Our Traditional Vegetables

Kashmir has long been famous for consuming Houkh Seun (dried vegetables) during winters. Though nowadays, there is an abundance of fresh vegetables, available at our door step; yet people of Kashmir have been consuming dried vegetables for centuries. These sun-dried vegetables are mainly produced in rural areas due to the fact that the majority of villagers have sufficient land available to grow vegetables.

These dried vegetables not only define our identity but are also an essential part of our rich culture. People still in villages cultivate vegetables in profusion during summers and sun-dry many vegetables only to be eaten during harsh winter season.

Unlike present times, people in the past were self-sufficient and did rely mostly on these Houk Seun (dried vegetables) during long winters because due to heavy snowfall in Chillakalan, the only road connectivity to Kashmir valley i.e. Srinagar -Jammu NH would remain cut off for months. During that period, no transportation of food items would happen which led to scarcity of vegetables here.

That would compel people to equip themselves to face the winter vagaries. Though people stored many things, yet, the buffer stock of Houkh Seun would suffice them up to the end of Chill Bachha (last 10 days baby-cold period).

The idea of writing on Houk Seun struck my mind when I saw a small girl asking her mom about a packet of Hochh Hand (dried dandelion leaves) seen inside a famous supermarket at Residency Road in Srinagar.

Even her beloved mother, sadly, did not have the knowledge about these dried vegetables.

Our young generation should know about what we had in the past. And as parents and responsible citizens, it becomes mandatory to leave behind a rich legacy of our culture by passing the wealthy knowledge of our tradition to our new generation.

Nowadays, fresh vegetables have gained an edge over dried vegetables (Houkh Seun) with which our sweet past is connected. These dried vegetables seem to have faded out of the markets.

Nevertheless, anything that fades out of the markets does not necessarily become extinct. People still consume Houkh Seun in Kashmir. In fact, these customary vegetables have become a special liking of our elite class now.

The list of dried vegetables is large. However the popular ones include Ruwangun Hachi (dried tomatoes), Alle Hachi (dried bottle gourds), Wagun Hachi (dried brinjal), Gogji Hachi (dried turnip), Hochh Hand (dried dandelion leaves), Meath (dried fenugreek leaves), Nadur Hachi (dried lotus stem), Kraich (dried Iberian knapweed), Bumchoont Hachi (dried quince), Hokhegade (dried fish), Praan (dried shallot leaves), Phudnah (dried mint leaves), Tsochal (dried mellow leaves) and a variety of Haak (Collard Greens) like Wouste Haak (atriplex-hortensis), Woppal Haak (dipsaeus ineris), Drub Haak (polygonum aviculare), etc.