Outcome Based Education in light of NEP-2020

Outcome based learning or outcome-based education is an educational theory based on specific goals.

It is a student-centric instructional strategy focused on the pre-set outcome to be achieved by a student.

Thus, the target has to be well defined at the beginning of a programme or course of study.

With 2022, being celebrated as the year of educational excellence and J&K UT has taken a lead in the implementation of National Educational Policy (NEP)-2020, it is high time to discuss and deliberate upon outcome-based education as it is one of the main focus of the policy.

The NEP-2020 policy document mentions the word ‘outcome’ about 40 times while ‘learning outcomes’ is repeated around 20 times.

Outcome based education was first introduced by William Spady in 1988.