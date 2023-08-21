Overhauling Indian Criminal Justice System

As you know that the Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament has just concluded. There has been a very big development. The Union Home Minister tabled three new Bills in the Lok Sabha to completely reform and overhaul India's Criminal Justice System.

Since last 160 years, we have been governed by the British era colonial criminal laws and because of the various issues associated with these criminal laws, there has been a long standing demand to reform the criminal justice system in the country.



The Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will repeals 22 provisions of IPC, proposes changes to 175 existing provisions and introduces nine new sections. It contains total 356 provisions.



The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill (BSB) repeals five existing provisions of the Indian Evidence Act, proposes changes to 23 provisions and introduces one new provision. It contains 170 sections in total. The proposed bill permits witnesses, accused, experts and victims to appear via electronic means. It also gives electronic evidence the same legal value as documents.



The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) repeals nine provisions of the CrPC, proposes changes to 107 provisions and introduces nine new provisions. The bill contains a total of 533 sections.