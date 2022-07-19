Pain & Palliative Care: Adding life to days

Mukhtar (NAME CHANGED) is a 25 year old man who lives in a semi urban area. Two years ago, he had a fall from the construction site following which he became paraplegic.

Post-surgery he has not regained power in his limbs. Doctors have told him that it is no longer reversible. He was also told that “nothing can be done .. He has been bedridden since then, has repeated attacks of fever and several bed sores.

The wounds have foul smelling discharge and are gradually increasing in size. He cannot lie supine comfortably. He is in severe distress and has nowhere to go for his further medical care.

What do you feel regarding the remark that ‘Nothing can be done’ He is distressed due to his physical disability, pain and repeated febrile illness and is greatly distraught with the medical expenses incurred during these episodes Now, he feels isolated and a burden to everyone; he shuns company and refuses to meet even his old friends. He is also distressed by the foul smell from his ulcers.

He is angry, and feels that God has been unjust to him especially when he interacts with others. He finds their sympathizing attitude most distressing.

He is desperate to start earning, contribute to family expenses and get back to his role.

He is worried, unable to sleep and often considers suicide as a solution from this misery. Then he worries about what might happen to his family after he is no more.