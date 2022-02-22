PANDEMIC | Measuring the Third Wave

The Third Wave was the most feared one, had been talked about for about half a year. It hit J&K, India and the entire world but nothing like the experts, the Governments or the people had imagined.

The Second Wave emerged in April in India, causing much devastation in terms of lives lost. It caught the country by a surprise, the entire healthcare system crumbling down under the load of the patients that required medical care.

When this Wave died down experts and people starting talking about the Third Wave. Among these were many who contended that it may be bigger and more devastating than the Second Wave, and that it could affect the children more, and may cause more deaths than the previous waves.