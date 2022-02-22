PANDEMIC | Measuring the Third Wave

The Third Wave was the most feared one, had been talked about for about half a year. It hit J&K, India and the entire world but nothing like the experts, the Governments or the people had imagined.
The Second Wave emerged in April in India, causing much devastation in terms of lives lost. It caught the country by a surprise, the entire healthcare system crumbling down under the load of the patients that required medical care.
When this Wave died down experts and people starting talking about the Third Wave. Among these were many who contended that it may be bigger and more devastating than the Second Wave, and that it could affect the children more, and may cause more deaths than the previous waves.
In December last year, the world started waking up a new variant, spreading fast wherever it had been reported from. The Omicron variant was found to be many times more transmissible than the earlier variants – the infections doubling faster than ever before.
With the World having learnt the lesson that closing down of borders and links with other countries would not stop the Virus, India changed the protocols. For a few weeks, quarantine for people arriving from outside the country was mandated.
Soon, J&K started recording a strange phenomenon: The Wave that had crawled along the base for months, started lifting its head. Soon, within a few days, in the beginning week of January, even the neck of the Wave was up. And the reactions!
Closing Down of Routine Healthcare
In the middle of January, when the COVID19 cases being reported from the UT crossed a couple of thousand, the Government ordered that all routine healthcare services – Out Patient Department and Elective Surgeries would be suspended. As a result, SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Medical College Hospital and GMC Srinagar, in addition to other large hospitals were to become out of bounds for the patients.
Although GMC Srinagar decided against the order, SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Medical College Hospital kept the patients at bay for about four weeks.Hundreds of beds were emptied in the hospitals to pave way for admitting the patients that the Third Wave may bring about.
Hundreds of patients that are normally admitted on these beds were deprived of these beds. The beds remained empty. The highest number of admitted patients during the Third Wave in J&K was around 600, cumulative of the two divisions.
The number of allocated beds was just over 5000. The 500 bedded DRDO COVID19 Hospital in Khanmoh had a little over 100 patients, the highest ever during the Wave.
Healthcare Workers Affected
However, with the low grade of symptoms and hundreds of asymptomatic carriers, the healthcare system came to a point where the staff appeared to be on the brink. In GMC Srinagar alone, 1382 people tested positive, 484 of these doctors.
The hospitals ran short of staff to treat any kind of patients. As a result, it was difficult to keep the services running, forcing the management of the hospitals to cancel the vacations of the staff and faculty. The admissions needed to be kept low.
Deaths
The Wave started emerging around the end of 2021, the number of cases rising steeply from 03 January onwards. The number of casualties reported between 01 January and 21 February, roughly the same point on the Wave, the death of 219 people has been attributed to the Virus. Of these, 94 casualties were of patients from Kashmir division and 125 of people belonging to Jammu division.
Cases
Although the Third Wave proved gentle in terms of the casualties, in terms of the number of people infected, it was the highest grosser. Over 1.1 lakh people tested positive in J&K over this period, with official figures, as per the experts, an understatement of the actual number of infected.
Of those who tested positive, nearly 72,000 were from Kashmir division and just about 40,000 from Jammu division.The death and case toll was again lopsided between Jammu and Kashmir regions. The former having 125 casualties in 40,000 cases and the latter having 94 in 72000 cases.The officials in health department have said that the reasons for this difference were being sorted out.
Admissions
The percentage of admitted patients, among the active cases in the Third Wave was less than three percent. This was starkly lower than the admission rate of over 6 percent during the Second Wave. The Omicron variant proved to be milder, most of those infected developing subtle symptoms, not requiring admissions.
Children
The Wave did not prove to be especially bad for children. As per the pediatricians, the number of admissions in children was very low. Most of the cases that they saw were mildly symptomatic.
The Third Wave came with its own lessons and proved many of the projections and predictions wrong. How the Pandemic will pan out in the coming months is for the experts to assess, but for once, all the calculations, for good, seemed to have gone wrong.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.