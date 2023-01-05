“Pan’ni Hachi Chiy Bah Trachi”: Bank Upon Yourself

It is a well known Kashmiri proverb. Literally, it means one’s own harvest is equal to twelve Traks. Trak was a measurement of grain in the past. I fear it was equal to five Seers of weight & it is also equal to two Kanals of cultivating land in modern sense.

The idiom signifies the significance of one’s own belongings whatever form & measure, instead of looking up to or banking upon someone else’s.

It connotes that even if the produce of one’s labour is small or one has small possession of things, it is always much greater & better than that of the others’ big possessions & things. It reflects one’s inner contentment with what one owns or has in possession even if small in quantity as compared to others’ possessions.

This does not mean possession of anything by one on minor scale is equivalent to possession of same kind by another on major scale.

Anyway, the idiom means that produce of one’s own labour is always sweet & better than others’ possessions & ownerships. What you own yourself even if very small in size & quantity it means a lot for you since it belongs to you alone.