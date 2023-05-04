Paras Health: A Multi-Specialty Hospital Starts in Srinagar

Paras Health for Kashmir

Paras Health aims to improve the overall healthcare delivery in Kashmir with provision of quality facilities right at the doorsteps. The Hospital aims to generate employment for thousands of individuals, across specialties. In due course of time, DNB Courses will also be started in tandem with the guidelines and medical board instructions. The hospital has the capacity to cater to over 1.5 lakh patients in Kashmir annually.Dr Santy Sajan - Group COO, Paras Health, while speaking to Greater Kashmir said, that Paras Health has been pioneering and bridging the healthcare gap in Haryana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and now in Kashmir. “Over the past 17 years, we have been making world class and compassionate healthcare services accessible. In Kashmir also, we had recognized that there is a big gap in the health infrastructure in terms of access to better and advanced treatments.” Dr Sajan expressed concern over the fact that there has been brain-drain of good clinical talent out of the Valley and patients struggle to get good quality medical treatments in time. “People of Kashmir travel out of valley to other big cities to get access to better medical services. Hence, we realized, there is an imminent need of quality healthcare in Kashmir. We want to help bridge this gap and provide world class medical services at the doorstep of every Kashmiri, so that they don’t have to travel out and spend extra. We want to build a true partnership for a healthy Kashmir,” Dr Sajan said.“Our endeavour is to see that world class medical services and best clinical talent is available for people of Kashmir and we not only save lives but also help people of Kashmir prevent illness and lead healthy lives.”

The Specialties

Keeping in view the disease profile of the population in J&K, Paras Hospital Srinagar has prioritized making Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Neurosciences and Renal Sciences fully functional right from the beginning. With a strong team of experienced Cardiologist, CVT Surgeons, Neurosurgeons, Orthopedic surgeons and specialist, Onco-surgeons, nephrologists, and many other specialists, the hospital will be a boon for patients in Kashmir. Paras Centre for NeurosciencesParas Centre for Cardiac DiseasesPara Center for Renal SciencesParas Center for Gastro SciencesParas Cancer CenterParas Center for Joint Replacement, Orthopedics and Sports Injuries.