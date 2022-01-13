PART 1 | Bringing Safety to School

People all over the sphere have been facing ruinous challenges since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took over the social and physical world under its blanket. And all the efforts of saving our world from this virus have exposed our kids to an augmented risk of family violence. All children can be vulnerable by virtue of their young age and evolving capacities. They can be ‘open to’ harm, injury, violence, and abuse. Our unpreparedness has contributed to the rise of ongoing child abuse during the pandemic. Being quarantined is an added vulnerability factor of child sexual abuse now.

According to The Hindu ( APRIL 08, 2020 14:31 IST) ‘Coronavirus lockdown | Govt. helpline receives 92,000 calls on child abuse and violence in 11 days,’ and according to Safina Nabi, for Scroll.in ( Feb 09, 2021 • 09:30 pm) Kashmir has seen a further spike of 52% in reported child sexual abuse cases by November in 2020, compared to 2019.

Approaches of culpability, feebleness, shame, ignominy and disgrace, combined with a fear of how those closest to them will react and of the committer’s intimidations are the most common reasons why children, and often adults important to them who are aware of the abuse, do not report the abuse and seek help. If the abuse is reported, it is often months or years afterwards, especially if the abuser is a person close to a child. In most cases a child is unaware of what is going on with her/him. It is because we as parents and teachers/guides do not provide our child the secure environment.