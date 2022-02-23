[Part 1] Chhum te karas kyah: Story of herd-instinct

“Chhum te karas kyah”:

Actually, a malady of show offs, which is sagely described in an old Kashmirian idiom “chhum te karas kyah” [Tr: show off finds it unavoidable], has infested Kashmiri community, as a whole, so much so that if one family is wealthy, or financially better placed than their neighbours or relatives or friends, they will make every possible effort to make every one of latter notice and follow them in their showing off aberration.

But the story does not end with better offs who set a trend. Even those not-better-offs are largely influenced in their collective behaviours, actions and decisions by the better offs to such an extent that they follow them without their own independent judgment, like herd imitators.

It is “social proof” where more and more Kashmiris blindly imitate, emulate and copy others with higher socio-economic status assuming that since they are doing it, they must be doing it correctly.

“If a lot of people are doing the same thing, they must know something we don’t…..when we are uncertain, we are willing to place an enormous amount of trust in the collective knowledge of the crowd”, writes Dr. Robert B. Cialdini, Influence: The Science and Practice.