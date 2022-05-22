[PART 1] Explore the unexplored

Most of these heritage sites are still free from hustle and bustle of tourists, human vandalism and concrete jungles and offer one a calm, cool and silent atmosphere. There are no tourists bungalows, no concrete parks, no built up tourist cafeterias and above all no kind of tourist fee, parking tickets and toll taxes. It is only natural beauties and natural adventures which offers one a joyful moment in a peaceful environment. There are no sealed mineral water bottles.

It is the natural water which flows all above the ground at most of its sites and provides one neat, clean and cool drinking water. Although, the entire stretch lacks even basic tourist infrastructure and no tourist facilities are available anywhere, but the entire road is maintained well and the road maintaining authorities with their road clearance machinery are always available on the road engaged in clearance of landslides.

The road maintaining authorities have erected the safety signboards at the requisite avalanche and landslide areas of the road thereby ensuring the safety of the commentators. But surprisingly tourist authorities are not seen anywhere on this stretch of this road, neither at any heritage site of this road.

However, at Peer Ki Gali few of the local shepherds and tribesmen on their own have set up temporary arrangements for junk foods, and offer you stuff at a very reasonable rates - Sueth-Chai (Tea with maize flour) is also offered at the Sufi shine of Shiek Kream Sahib.