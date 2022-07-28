PART I: Exploring the Gurez Valley

We reached Razdan Top by 3:35 PM. Here we stayed for about ten minutes, sight viewing and take few snaps. Razdan Pass is the highest point on way to Gurez and is about (3500 m) 11672 feet above the sea level. Most of the tourists halt here to enjoy the panoramic views of the Harmukh Peak.

Harmukh is the highest peak in the vicinity. Once we climb up the Razdan Pass the road starts to deteriorate. The road is in a bad condition, actually there was no road, rather stone and mud for most of the stretch. The valley is bestowed with flora and fauna and beautiful mountains.

The roaring Kishan Ganga River snakes its way through Gurez valley. A few kilometers ahead of picturesque Dawar, we saw the gorgeous view of Kishan Ganga Dam which lay in the shadow of the mighty Himalayas.

We reached Dawar by 6:00 PM; Dawar is the main town and Sub District Headquarter in Gurez Valley and the only place for night stays. Here we instantly started looking for hotel accommodation. There are few guest houses in Dawar, Gurez, that have opened up after the tourists started to visit this place.

However, the hotel owners are charging exorbitantly. It was Monday, there was no tourist rush and we were lucky enough to get two rooms in Dak Banglow at an affordable rate. Most politicians, bureaucrats and other government officials used to stay in Dawar Dak Banglow whenever they visited the Gurez valley.

We parked our car inside the Dak Banglow and went to a nearby hotel and had tea. After having tea we stayed half an hour in the room where one of the employees, Afzal Khan, working in the Dak Banglow came to our room and informed us about different tourist places of the Gurez valley.

In the Dak Banglow, the beautiful rear view sitting by the side of Kishan Ganga River, listening to its thundering flow, is altogether a new experience.