[Part I] The Dual Nature of Human Being

3. Michio Kaku: - “Will this theory of everything give us the meaning of life? Years ago, I saw a strange poster from a meditation society. I recognized that it faithfully published all the details of the super-gravity equations, in their full mathematical glory. Attached to each term of the equation, however, there was an arrow that said “peace,” “tranquility,” “unity,” “love,” etc. In other words, the meaning of life was embedded in the equations of the theory of everything.

Personally, I think it is unlikely that a purely mathematical term in an equation from physics can be equated to love or happiness. However I do believe that the theory of everything might have something to say about meaning in the universe. As a child, I was raised as a Presbyterian, but my parents were Buddhists.

These two great religions have, in turn; two diametrically opposed points of view concerning the Creator. In the Christen church, there was an instant of time when God created the world. The Catholic theologian and physicist Georges Lemaitre, one of the architects of the Big Bang theory, believed that Einstein’s theory was compatible with Genesis. However, in Buddhism, there is no God.

The universe had no beginning or end. There is only timeless Nirvana. So how can one resolve these two diametrically opposite points of view? The universe either had a beginning. Or it didn’t. There is no middle ground. But actually, the multiverse theory gives a radically new way of viewing this contradiction.

Perhaps our universe did have a beginning, as mentioned in the Bible. But perhaps Big Bang are happening all the time, according to the inflation theory, creating a bubble bath of universes. Perhaps these universes are expanding in a much larger arena, a Nirvana of hyperspace. So our universe had a beginning and is a three-dimensional bubble floating in a much larger space of eleven-dimensional Nirvana in which other universes continually arise.

Thus, the multiverse idea allows one to combine both the creation mythology of Christianity with the Nirvana of Buddhism into a single theory that compatible with known physical laws.

In the last he wrote, so the theory of everything is more than just a beautiful mathematical theory. Ultimately it could be our only salvation”.