[Part I] The Dual Nature of Human Being

Introduction:
From the beginning of human civilization the questions which are repeatedly asked are:-
What is the reality of God?
Does God Exist or not?
How and why the Universe exit?
What is the ultimate purpose of human being?
In ancient times, at the beginning of human civilisation the sky and the earth were considered as the only two constituents of the universe, and they were given the status of Father and Mother, respectively. In the early stages the universe was considered to be almost very small.
The earth was believed to be the center of the universe and a large disc floating on the surface of world-ocean which surrounded it. Below was only water and above was sky.
The sky, the sun, the earth and the space between them, the ocean, river, or water supposed to encircle the earth, thunder and lightning, day and night, air and ether, love and soul were all divinities.
In our present scientific and highly technological age, man appears to be fast losing his faith in God, and this is no doubt somewhat due to modern science which tends to suggest that God does not exist.
Such beliefs, according to science, suited in ancient times and traditions but do not agree with the present modern-day scientific thinking.
The present modern-day the three Great Scientists Roger Penrose, Stephen Hawking and Michio Kaku wrote:-
1. Roger Penrose: - “The space-time singularities lying at cores of black holes are among the known (or presumed) objects in the universe about which the most profound mysteries remain—and which our present-day theories are powerless to describe.
There are other deeply mysterious issues about which we have very little comprehension. It is quite likely that the 21st century will reveal even more wonderful insights than those that we have been blessed with in the 20th.
But for this to happen, we shall need powerful new ideas, which will take us in directions significantly different from those currently being pursued. Perhaps what we mainly need in some subtle change in perspective something that we all have missed”.
2. Stephen Hawking: - “If we discover a complete theory, it should in time be understandable in broad principle by everyone, not just a few scientists. Then we shall all, philosophers, scientists, and just ordinary people, be able to take part in the discussion of the question of why it is that we and the universe exist. If we find the answer to that, it would be the ultimate triumph of human reason---for then we would know the mind of God”.
3. Michio Kaku: - “Will this theory of everything give us the meaning of life? Years ago, I saw a strange poster from a meditation society. I recognized that it faithfully published all the details of the super-gravity equations, in their full mathematical glory. Attached to each term of the equation, however, there was an arrow that said “peace,” “tranquility,” “unity,” “love,” etc. In other words, the meaning of life was embedded in the equations of the theory of everything.
Personally, I think it is unlikely that a purely mathematical term in an equation from physics can be equated to love or happiness. However I do believe that the theory of everything might have something to say about meaning in the universe. As a child, I was raised as a Presbyterian, but my parents were Buddhists.
These two great religions have, in turn; two diametrically opposed points of view concerning the Creator. In the Christen church, there was an instant of time when God created the world. The Catholic theologian and physicist Georges Lemaitre, one of the architects of the Big Bang theory, believed that Einstein’s theory was compatible with Genesis. However, in Buddhism, there is no God.
The universe had no beginning or end. There is only timeless Nirvana. So how can one resolve these two diametrically opposite points of view? The universe either had a beginning. Or it didn’t. There is no middle ground. But actually, the multiverse theory gives a radically new way of viewing this contradiction.
Perhaps our universe did have a beginning, as mentioned in the Bible. But perhaps Big Bang are happening all the time, according to the inflation theory, creating a bubble bath of universes. Perhaps these universes are expanding in a much larger arena, a Nirvana of hyperspace. So our universe had a beginning and is a three-dimensional bubble floating in a much larger space of eleven-dimensional Nirvana in which other universes continually arise.
Thus, the multiverse idea allows one to combine both the creation mythology of Christianity with the Nirvana of Buddhism into a single theory that compatible with known physical laws.
In the last he wrote, so the theory of everything is more than just a beautiful mathematical theory. Ultimately it could be our only salvation”.
Understanding the Reality of God and Existence of Universe:
The methods used for understanding the Reality of Great God and the Existence of Universe required mathematics, cosmology, physics, astronomy, philosophy, religion, psychology, music, literature and Gnosis (spiritual knowledge).
The question is, do we really understand the reality of the Great God? Now if God is the basic cause of everything, so first we have to understand the reality of God. The reality of Great God is complicated to comprehend for everyone because every natural-self tends towards the physical universe. The Great God has no beginning and no end.
He is without beginning and without end. He is the unique entity in himself and nothing is like unto him. He is beyond space-time, all scientific equations and beyond beautiful mathematical theory. He is mostly beyond the universe and the Mind.
To understand the origin of life, universe and multiverse we first have to comprehend the reality of Great God. To grasp the reality of Great God is impossible for natural-self (mind) because the human mind itself is processing in space-time and consequently mind cannot grasp him.
Now anyone can ask the question what is the proof of the Great God?
“The Proof of the Great God is the spiritual-self of human being as only the spiritual-self can grasp Him.” The inner make-up of human being is twofold self (the natural self and spiritual self). The two phases or propensities within the human being, one which tends towards earth and physical and sensory pleasures, and the other which tends towards gnosis (knowledge) and the spiritual realm.
