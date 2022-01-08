PART II: Education and Educator: Issues and Solutions

This callous attitude of the department shows their non-seriousness towards their teaching fraternity, the biggest human resource in government department. By imparting training to these teachers, department can help them in getting acquainted with new tools, techniques and teaching methodology, hence can help them in educating school kids and improving their academic output.

The curriculum at any given instance is a vital component of education and it plays an crucial rule in remodeling and reshaping the attitude of kids in school. It prepares student to face the outer world and challenges that it throws on them to excel in different fields. A lot has been done in drafting the curriculum and time to time revised syllabus has been put forth to meet the present needs in imparting education. Having said that and adding on to it, still government run schools are lagging behind when it comes to innovation.

To start with, let’s compare kindergarten in private schools with government schools. We see a lot of difference. Kindergartens in private school have outshined because of the policy of imparting fundamental education for three years before admitting them to the class first. In comparison government school have kindergarten, but it lasts only for one year to get acquainted with class room environment and learn the basics.