[PART II] Hindustani: Whose language it was? In the Constituent Assembly of India

In view of sensibility of Hindi-Hindustani language issue, the Congress-dominated-Constituent-Assembly left the issue of “national language” & official language to be decided by Drafting Committee comprising K M Munshi, Abul Kalam Azad, Govind Ballabh Pant, Purushottamdas Tandon, Balkrishna Sharma, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Gopallaswami Ayyangar and K. Santhanam. “Abul Kalam Azad attended only the first meeting of this Committee.

He was a staunch advocate of the adoption of “Hindustani” with both Devanagari and Urdu scripts; and when he found that the majority of the members had a preconceived notion and would neither adopt “Hindustani” nor accept an interpretation which would widen the scope of “Hindi”, he resigned from the Committee”.

When it became evident that “Hindustani” was not accepted by the Drafting Committee as “national language”, he felt disappointed & could not help stop his dismay at what he termed as “narrow mindedness” of some Brahman Congress leaders of the Committee. He said “ “Of all the arguments employed against “Hindustani” the greatest emphasis has been laid on the point that if “Hindustani” is accepted, then “Urdu” also will have to be accommodated.

But I would like to tell you that by accommodating “Urdu” the heavens will not come down. After all Urdu is one of the Indian languages. It was born and bred and brought up in India and it is the mother-tongue of millions of Hindus and Muslims of this country.

Why should we allow our minds to be prejudiced to this extent against one of the languages of our country? Why should we allow ourselves to be swept away by the currents of our narrow-mindedness to such a great distance?” Nehru knew that Hindi-communal-section “wanted a purest, ethnically cleansed Hindi to be enforced on Muslims & non- Hindi speaking people of India”.

Then, during the debate, “secular” Congressman, Seth Govind Das alias Kaka Sahib, opposed “Hindustani” & Urdu in his speech. He said: “Urdu writers use Bulbul and not Koyil like Hindi writers; in Muslim writings there are references to Kohi Kaf & not to Himalaya, to Rustum & not to Bhim & Arjun”. The debate around National Language was extremely heated & it caused threat to the unity of the Constituent Assembly of India which was almost to break down on this issue.