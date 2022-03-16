PART II: THE DUAL NATURE OF HUMAN BEING | Understanding the complexity of human nature

Spiritual-Self (Spirit): The Spirit is the foundation of spiritual-self and it tends towards the gnosis (knowledge) and the spiritual realm, it is not composed of any kind of material, strings or energy or anything that can be measured by any kind of mathematical theory or scientific equations.
From the spiritual experience, spiritual observations and spiritual realization we know that the Spirit exists beyond space-time and it is identical with deeper self. The Spirit is a Command (real love allied with spiritual knowledge) from the Great Spirit or Great God.
The enthusiastic one corresponds to the spiritual realm lives in pure duration (in real time). The Spirit has nonmaterial quality, beyond space-time and cannot be explained by any mathematical equations or methods.
In reality the spiritual self of Human Being is timeless; this realization of timelessness and his eternal love can attain the reality of Great God.
Natural-Self (Mind):
The mind of the Human Being exists and processes in space-time. The brain is composed of matter and it processes in the form of energy waves or electrical signals are actually wave nature of matter and these energy waves or thoughts are known as Mind, these electrical signals of mind exists and process in space-time.
The power that controls and regulates the body are actually controlled and ruled by the Mind. The Mind has supremacy over matter and is the source of all activities of the body and it is the dynamic force which fashions the matter according to its own needs.
From the scientific discoveries, equations, observations, inventions and reasons it is clear that the Universe Exists in Space-time. The Multi-verse theory is in progression and scientists are doing best to recognize the existence of Multiverse.
The multiverse is a hypothetical group of multiple universes. Together these universes comprise everything that exists: the entirety space, time, matter, energy, information, physical laws and constants that describe them. The different universes within the multiverse are called “parallel universes”, “other universes”, “alternate universes”, Quantum universes, “alternate timelines”, or “many worlds”.
Therefore the universe is not a closed or blocked universe incapable of any change rather it is a dynamic and flexible universe and it is not a complete act but still in the process of design and creation. The whole Universe is composed of space-time, matter (Strings), dark matter, dark energy, physical laws and constants means anything that can be measured through mathematical theory, scientific equations and scientific observations, consequently the Existence of Universe or Multiverse are observed through Mind.
The natural-self or Mind is related to the physical existence expresses itself as a series of discrete states and lives in space-time.
Wave and Particle:
As we know from Quantum Physics that the Matter has Dual Nature: Wave and particle Duality of Matter. The concept of wave nature of matter arose from the dual character of radiation which sometimes behaves as a wave and at other times as a particle.
Similarly like radiation, matter also has dual (particle-like and wave-like) characteristic. According to this hypothesis, all matter particles sometimes behave like wave and at other times behave like particle.
Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle:
According to uncertainty principle it is impossible to determine simultaneously both the position and momentum of a particle with accuracy. In other words the simultaneous determination of the exact position and momentum of a moving particle is impossible.
Human Duality Principle:
Spiritual Self (Spirit & Gnosis) and Natural- self (Body & Mind), the Dual nature of Human being: Naturally (Mind) and spiritually (spirit) Human Being is self-contained center and the highest power is integrated in him with the highest knowledge.
The eternal reality is within the self-realization and self-assertion which perfects the human personality. Human Being is the most exclusive individual and therefore the duality of spirit and mind both are associated with him.
The self in its inner life has two phases, subsequent to its natural (mind) and spiritual (spirit) existence. The natural-self (Body & Mind) of Human Being is integrated with space-time and therefore the space is to time what body is to mind.
The Spiritual-self or Spirit of Human Being is only ultimate reality and this reality is independent of space-time. Therefore let us say Spiritual- self as Spirit and natural-self as Mind.
Spirit and Mind Duality:
According to this hypothesis all the human being in space-time perform like the Mind and beyond space-time perform like the Spirit. Human Being also has dual (Spirit-like and Mind-like) characteristic.
It is impossible for a person to observe (vision) simultaneously (in space-time) both the Reality of Great God and the Existence of Universe. Or simultaneously (in space-time) Observe (vision) the Reality of Great God and Existence of Universe for a person is definitely impossible.
Conversely: It is possible for a person at sometimes to observe (vision) the Reality of The Great God when he attains his own-self like the spirit and other time to observe (vision) the Existence of Universe when he attains his own-self like the Mind.
Conclusion:
Human being, figure out the Existence of the Universe or Multiverse through observations, scientific discoveries and skill of mathematical equations, and this nature of talent is performed by the Mind. Similarly human being, comprehend the reality of Great God through spiritual knowledge, real love and skill of gnosis, and this mode of competence is accomplished by the spirit.
The Vision of God is the perfect and direct knowledge of God which will represent the highest bliss for the observant. The Mind can attain indirect and incomplete knowledge of God. While the Spiritual self can attain the direct and complete knowledge of God.
The Perfect Human Being is aware of his spiritual-self as well as his natural-self, always remain in present state with high alertness and consciousness, a complete intellectual and an unique individual the super creation of a Greatest God and this great spiritual-self, goal of humanity is the only “witness of the Greatest God”.
Therefore the ultimate purpose of the Human Being is to have the complete knowledge, wisdom about the Reality of Great God and the Existence of Universe.
The “Great God” cannot be observed or visualized by high technological machines, beautiful mathematical theories and scientific equations, thus only the Spiritual-self can grasp Him.
Ajaz Ahmad Shah is B.E., Computer Science.
