PART II: THE DUAL NATURE OF HUMAN BEING | Understanding the complexity of human nature

Natural-Self (Mind):

The mind of the Human Being exists and processes in space-time. The brain is composed of matter and it processes in the form of energy waves or electrical signals are actually wave nature of matter and these energy waves or thoughts are known as Mind, these electrical signals of mind exists and process in space-time.

The power that controls and regulates the body are actually controlled and ruled by the Mind. The Mind has supremacy over matter and is the source of all activities of the body and it is the dynamic force which fashions the matter according to its own needs.

From the scientific discoveries, equations, observations, inventions and reasons it is clear that the Universe Exists in Space-time. The Multi-verse theory is in progression and scientists are doing best to recognize the existence of Multiverse.

The multiverse is a hypothetical group of multiple universes. Together these universes comprise everything that exists: the entirety space, time, matter, energy, information, physical laws and constants that describe them. The different universes within the multiverse are called “parallel universes”, “other universes”, “alternate universes”, Quantum universes, “alternate timelines”, or “many worlds”.

Therefore the universe is not a closed or blocked universe incapable of any change rather it is a dynamic and flexible universe and it is not a complete act but still in the process of design and creation. The whole Universe is composed of space-time, matter (Strings), dark matter, dark energy, physical laws and constants means anything that can be measured through mathematical theory, scientific equations and scientific observations, consequently the Existence of Universe or Multiverse are observed through Mind.

The natural-self or Mind is related to the physical existence expresses itself as a series of discrete states and lives in space-time.