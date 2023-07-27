PART-III [Biological and Medical Dimensions]

After having discussed some of the psycho-social and religious dimensions in the previous two parts of this article series, it is time to discuss important biological and medical factors governing drug abuse.

Biological Dimensions

In order to understand the neurobiology behind drug abuse we need to understand the role of chemical substances released inside our brain called neurotransmitters namely Dopamine and Serotonin.

They are the chemical substances or neurotransmitters synthesized and released in the basal ganglia and limbic system of our brain that are responsible for regulating our pain and pleasure pathways.

Every time these chemical substances are released by the nerve cells almost 80 percent of the substance released is reabsorbed back by the same neuron that releases it and only 20 percent interacts with the receptors and elicits a biological response.

After interacting with their receptors these neurotransmitters are metabolized or degraded by enzymes. However, drugs like Cocaine and Heroine inhibit this reabsorption by blocking the neuronal transport system and constantly maintain a high concentration of Dopamine and Serotonin at the nerve junction called synapse whereas they should have been ideally stored back in their neuronal storage vesicles inside the neuron.

This explains the neurobiology behind a constant craving for the drug because the moment drug intake is stopped by the abusers, brain feels deprived of the pleasure due to falling levels of dopamine or serotonin at the synapse and evokes a withdrawal syndrome that is manifested by a host of physical and psychological symptoms like body ache, shivering, muscle cramps, lethargy, sweating, vomiting, diarrhoea, palpitations, restlessness and immense discomfort.

That is how these substances of abuse hijack the dopaminergic and serotonergic neurotransmission system by triggering a vicious cycle of drug intake-pleasure-drug deprivation-craving-motivation to take more drug-reward after intake in terms of pleasure and repetitive reinforcement of the cycle.

This is what causes enslavement of abusers to these drugs who can’t live without consuming them and can go to any extent to procure and use them, leading to rise in criminal activities and anti-social behaviour of drug abusers.

Therefore, there is need to make our budding generation aware about this brain hijacking process triggered by substances of abuse so that they remain aloof from them and do not fall prey to their slavery and dependence. And those who have already been entrapped and enslaved by them need to break their shackles of slavery and set themselves free from this scourge.

Our youth need to know that there are better and smarter ways of pleasure seeking other than drugs and substances of abuse. Several research studies have suggested that protein-rich diet, exercise, sleep and sunlight have a direct impact on the structure and functioning of human brain and on the maintenance of sound mental health.

Some of the foods like chicken, eggs, fish, soy products, soy milk, dairy products, nuts, seeds, pineapple etc increase serotonin levels in our brain and thereby promote mental health and improve our mood and behaviour. They also boost our immune system and keep us stress free. Serotonin is a feel-good neurotransmitter produced by nerve cells made from the essential amino-acid tryptophan.

Tryptophan itself is important for brain function and plays an important role in sound sleep. We cannot synthesize tryptophan in our bodies, so we need to obtain it from our diet. However, tryptophan is found in many foods whereas serotonin is not.

Therefore, eating a balanced diet rich in tryptophan is an essential way to support mental as well as physical health with positive benefits on energy levels, mood, behaviour and sleep.

Sufficient secretion of serotonin inside our brain is a vital element for sound physical and mental health because the neurotransmitter has a significant impact on emotional well-being, mood stabilization and physical coordination.

It is also important for good bone health, reduction of anxiety and depression, faster healing of wounds, healthy bowel habits and restful, rejuvenating sleep. Therefore, by opting for physical exercise, sound sleep of adequate duration, exposure to sunlight, intake of arginine rich protein diet like eggs, honey, nuts, bananas, spinach, seeds etc and meditation we can maintain our mental balance, stay calm and relieve ourselves of all sorts of stress, worries and anxieties.