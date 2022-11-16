[PART III] Hindustani: Whose language it was? The Language Debate

Constitution:

Article 343 of Part XVII of the Constitution provided that Hindi in Devangiri script should be the Official Language by an order of the President & that English shall continue to be the Official Language upto 15 years from the commencement of the constitution till the process of transition was completed. However, English continued to be the standard Official Language.

In 1935, Gandhi had realised that “knowledge of English is necessary to us for the acquisition of modern knowledge, for the study of modern literature, for knowledge of the world, for intercourse with the present rulers and such other purposes”. So, “Hindustani” could not be adopted as “national language” of Hindustan.

Besides Hindi & English being “official languages” under the Constitution [Articles 343-351 & 120(2)] read with Official Languages Act, 1963, there are at present 22 regional languages that are scheduled in the Constitution including Urdu, as per 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

Basic Division:

“The basic division between north and south Indian languages remains” till date as evidenced by the sharp reaction of Opposition & Non Hindi Speaking States & parties to Amit Shah’s remark at 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in April, 2022 where he pitched for adoption of “Hindi” language throughout India. The opposition called it “Hindi Imperialism” as was reported by Indian Press. [Indian Express 9-4-2022] President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, reassured the non-Hindi speaking States in his Presidential Address entitled “Imposition of Hindi: Plea for unity & understanding” at Madras in 1960 that there would never be “Hindi” dominance in education & civil services.

Hindi is propagated as National Language of India which is a myth as India does not have any one “national language” or Rashtra Basha [per Pat HC, 2002] in view of it being multi-linguistic & multi-cultural country. It is one of the regional languages like Urdu though it is given tremendous impetus for political objectives. Under Census of 2011, 44% of population was shown as Hindi speaking but these figures have been doubted by many experts led by G N Davey, Mithilesh Kumar Jha & others.

Enforcing Hindi as if “national language” hits diversity of culture of which language is essential component. Language changes after each Kilometer in India like food, water & dress. Perhaps, feeling sensitivity of matter of multi-linguistic culture of India, the Supreme Court in 2019 decided that its judgments should be made available in regional languages by translating them on its website in Assamese, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia &Telugu.

There were proposals to introduce Hindi as National Language in early 1960s but there came severe threats & agitation by all non-Hindi speaking States of South led by Tamil Nadu, in particular, which led to the passing of the Official Languages Act in April 1963 to secure the status of regional languages in the Constitution. PM Nehru assured all non Hindi speaking States that Hindi will not be imposed on them unless they consent to its being made “national language”.

In 1960, “riots over this issue killed dozens & made thousands of Bengalis refugees”. In 1967, the Official Languages Act was amended which emphasised on increased use of Hindi & development of other regional languages. A member of Jan Sangh in Parliament burnt a copy of the amendment stating that the amendment did not declare Hindi “national language”.