Part Three | Music & dance of Kashmir: A Historical Perspective

Kashmiri dancing & singing girls were very much active throughout Punjab in Sikh reign. Not only the courtiers, the foreign travelers & guests too used to get entertained by performance of the nautch girls.

But decline from “art” of dancing & singing to the service of “courtesans” at Amritsar, Ludhiana & Lahore by the nautch girls was very much evident during the Sikh period.

This is recorded in the correspondence, letters & travelogues of the period. During Dogra Period, on festive occasions, the dancing girls performed for the rulers, their courtiers & foreign guests.

One Senior British Officer was on summer holiday in Kashmir in 1861. He witnessed a nautch on a platform that was raised on Dal lakeside for performance by about a dozen nautch-girls for royals & foreign dignitaries.