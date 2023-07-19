Peace Education: Propagation and Implementation

Peace is a stress-free state of security and calmness that comes when there is no fighting or war, everything co-existing in a perfect harmony and freedom. It is a state of not being interrupted or annoyed by any want, worry, problems, noise or unwanted actions. Peace refers to the active pursuit of the moral and material resources-needed to establish human welfare.

Peace education is a mechanism or a system which is based on collection of values and principles framed, developed, designed and crafted through which the human existence is accepted the way it is. Peace education is the practice of the universally accepted principal that is ‘live and let live”.

The plurality and diversity in the society is accepted and respected by one and all. It is actually the democratization of living. People irrespective of their race, colour, caste, religion status, geography and gender love to live together and each one respect the dignity and individuality of others the way they would love to see for themselves. It is propagated on the core values of absence of fear, freedom of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship, social justice, equal opportunities , democratic atmosphere and stability.

The major domains or areas of concern of the peace education are:

I. Inculcation of values: Peace is a value and it is inculcated. The value is inculcated through structured manner. In peace education people are oriented about the peace and its benefits. The values are developed in such a way that everybody love to live together with shared rights and responsibilities it focuses on the values of love, respect, gratitude, truthfulness, purity, beauty and harmony, humility and the spirit of service. Development of all these values leads the development of value of peace .

II. Nurturing the social skills: The nurturing of social skill is one of the important area of peace education. It nurtures the social skills, thought process and the outlook of the people in order to protect and promote the concept of common living. It propagates the principles of cooperation, adaptability, inclusiveness, self- discipline, responsibility and sustainability in a world which is full of hatred and divisive politics. The social skills are being nurtured through a) communication skills like clear and coherent ideas, b) active listening i.e development of the attitude to accommodate the diverse ideas, c) negotiation- recognizing the role and limitations of compromise and d) non-verbal communication- to understand the body language.

III. Reinforcement of social justice: Peace education strongly rejects all forms and means of injustice discrimination and immoral values which are against the basic tenants of humanity like discrimination, corruption, communalism, cultural hegemony etc. In the different regions of the world we have different types of discrimination. It is somewhere in the form of race and colour, somewhere in the forms of caste and gender, somewhere in terms of hunger and starvation and somewhere in terms of sect and religion. Peace education reinforces the concept of justice and promotes it in its pure form. It is being the propagated by ending all the formal unequal privileges and through affirmative actions or through positive discriminations hence it promotes equal treatment for all along with equal privileges and opportunities.

IV. Development of sense of duty: Peace education invokes the sense of duty among the people as it talks much about rights and responsibility of the good citizens of a system. It propagates a long list of duties in which more focus is on respecting the human rights, reconciliation and truth, ensuring the equality, promotion of sustainable economic and social development, fostering democratic participation, abjuring the violence, safeguarding the public property, protection of natural environment, preservation of ecological balance, compassion for living creatures, supporting the participatory communication, free flow of information and knowledge.