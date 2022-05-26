Pearls From the ‘Prisoner’

Wali Mohammad Aseer is a poet, prose writer, historian, columnist and former bureaucrat from the Chenab Valley whose contribution to the Kashmiri and Urdu languages has been acknowledged by everybody.

He writes in three languages, Kashmir, Urdu and English. Naturally, his canvas is very vast and his themes so varied. He was the first person from Chenab Valley to get the coveted post of the Director-General, Accounts.

Wali Mohammad adopted ‘Aseer Kishtiwari’ as his nom de plume and despite his official engagements, he wrote in three languages equally pretty confidently. KANI MANZA NERAAN GOHARAI (2022) by Shamshad Kralawari, who himself is a great poet and writer, is a detailed and in-depth study of the life and works of this great writer of J&K.

It is a self-published book and is hardbound with multicoloured jacket portraying Aseer with his hometown in the background. The book consists of twenty-five parts that include ‘Preface’, ‘views on the book by various Kashmiri writers’ and ‘bibliography’.