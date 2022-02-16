Pearls of wisdom

Pannis Darass Pannui Pon or Dara Komui Phatenovukh, Ami Pan’ni Po’in or Pan’nui Pon Chu Pannis Phathenavaan”: These are the three inter-related variants of one and the same famous Kashmiri proverb.

Its literal meaning is that breaking or splitting of the log is possible only with wedge which is made of the log itself. A wedge from itself splits the tree. Pon in Kashmiri is wedge or peg.

Wedges are nowadays iron-made also. In this machine-age even the wood-cutters still prefer to use wooden-wedge over metal-wedge.