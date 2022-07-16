People’s Power Prevails in Sri Lanka: Struggle Continues

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after being spirited away from the Presidential Palace to a military base, announced that he would resign from the presidentship on July 13. On that day, in the early hours, Gotabaya fled.

As the economy collapsed and the country defaulted on its foreign debt, the peaceful protest movement calling for Gota go gama (Gota go home) swelled in numbers at the encampments at the Galle Face and at Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s official residence.

May 9 marked a turning point when Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s thugs belonging to the ruling party were brought in to attack the protestors. The mass retaliation that followed saw the ouster of Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister.

The mass protest movement has seen two general strikes by the working class and the participation of all sections of society including leaders of all religious faiths.

The efforts to cling on to power by Gotabaya after May 9 saw the maneouvre to appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister, who in a breathtaking act of opportunism, agreed to head a country in a military plane to the Maldives, thus ending one part of the people’s uprising against the hated Rajapaksa clan.