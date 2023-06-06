Perfecting Pancreatic Surgeries with Prof Omar Javed Shah

ZN: How far has our health sector kept pace with the advances in surgery?

OJS: Recently concluded Uro-Surgery 2023 conference at the Govt Medical College Srinagar showcased the current scenario and future of MIS in Jammu and Kashmir. More than 300 delegates all across the country and abroad were involved for 3 days in demonstrating live workshops involving Robotic and advanced Laparoscopic surgery from few of the best centres in India. Senior doctors at GMC who have shown positive advancements in Laparoscopic procedures are striving hard to achieve better results for the patients and benefit the society at large. The audience were enthralled by a feast of various laparoscopic procedures. These deliberations stimulated extensive discussions within experts. Amongst these advanced procedures, laparoscopic and Robotic operations were also undertaken.

Many surgeons at Government Medical College Srinagar have shown outstanding performance in performing adventurous Pancreatic surgery by the use of Laparoscopic methods. This clearly highlights the dedication and commitment of these doctors for bringing these advanced procedures to the J&K. Their efforts will go a long way for the future progress of such surgery in this region of the country. High volume centre of Pancreatic surgery in J&K located at SKIMS which has been involved in making continuous scientific progress in this field. I have had Pancreatic Surgeries as my passion throughout my career and have been, thanks to Almighty, recognised internationally for my contributions in the field. My work has paved way for the super-speciality of GI surgery in this region.

ZN: What is your take on the advanced pancreatic surgery in J&K?

OJS: Pancreaticoduodenectomy (PD) is a complex, high-risk surgical procedure used to treat pancreatic head or periampullary region tumours. Earlier, PD was associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality. However, over the years, advances in surgical techniques, critical care facilities, post-operative complications management, and, most importantly, the emergence of specialised centres of excellence at regional levels have caused a phenomenal decrease in the post-operative morbidity and mortality rates of PD patients. Patients treated at such centres have better chances of survival and increased life expectancy, which has altered the situation globally.