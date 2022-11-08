Periodontal diseases – An overview

Periodontal tissue or periodontium is the specialized structure surrounding each tooth of upper and lower jaws. It includes cementum, covering the roots of the teeth, gums, bone, and specialized fibers called periodontal ligaments, which join the tooth to the surrounding bone.

The main function of periodontal tissue or periodontium is to surround and support the tooth. It directs the forces, mainly the force of mastication, acting on the tooth to the surrounding bone equally, thereby, maintaining the position and strength of the tooth.

When this surrounding structure of the tooth or periodontium gets infected, it results in the inflammation of gums, which if left untreated results in inflammation of surrounding bone. This condition is called periodontal diseases or periodontitis.

Symptoms of periodontal diseases include swollen, red, and tender gums, which generally bleed during brushing. Other common symptoms include bad breath or halitosis, which is caused by accumulation of blood and pus in between teeth and gums, painful chewing, gums pulling away from teeth, due to pocket formation between tooth and gums, and loose teeth because of loss of supporting structures of a tooth.