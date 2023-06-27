PERSONAL EXPERIENCE: GMC Baramulla's journey towards improved patient care
In September 2022, I wrote about my horrible and disappointing experience at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla after my patient was admitted to the hospital.
However, nine months later, I found myself once again at GMC Baramulla, this time with my father in need of surgery. Doubt and hesitation plagued my mind as I recalled my previous encounter with the hospital. To my surprise, I witnessed a remarkable improvement in patient care and experienced a positive change in the hospital's approach to treatment.
So after getting discharged from the hospital, I decided to pen down about my latest experience at the associated hospital of the GMC Baramulla. The only motive is to shed light on my recent encounter at the health institute and highlight the progress made in delivering quality healthcare services.
A TROUBLING PAST EXPERIENCE:
In my previous article I wrote in 2022, I expressed deep disappointment with the level of care provided at GMC Baramulla. I recounted an incident where my wife urgently required medical attention, but the response from the hospital staff fell short of expectations. The lack of coordination, delays in treatment, and inadequate space for patients left a lasting negative impression.
AN UNEXPECTED CHANGE:
So after a passage of nine months, I had to make a decision again and despite my reservations, I had no option than to take this decision- to admit my father to GMC Baramulla for his surgery. This time the situation was altogether different as I was at the office in Srinagar but my father was at home in Baramulla and to accompany my father I had to cover a distance of around 50 kilometers. However, given his ailments, I had to convince my father to reach the hospital along with my younger brother with assurances that I will be reaching there as early as possible. While making such a decision, my previous experience was at the back of my mind and somehow I was expecting to face the same experience. But given the circumstances, I had to take the risk.
Anyhow, my father, accompanied by my younger brother, reached the hospital at around 6pm and by that time I packed my bag and embarked on my journey to Baramulla.
I arrived at the hospital almost two hours after his admission and I was taken aback by the proactive and efficient approach adopted by the doctors. Basic formalities were promptly completed, and treatment was initiated on a priority basis. As I entered the surgical emergency ward on the ground floor of the Associated hospital of GMC, I was greeted by a pleasant surprise—a team of attentive doctors providing diligent care to my father. The scene was completely opposite of what I faced nine months ago, when I had to literally struggle to find a bed for my patient. Even worse thing was that there was no paramedic staff available for injection as well. But this time I was taken by a surprise to see a drastic change in the hospital.
A POSITIVE TRANSFORMATION:
Compared to my previous encounter, the improvement in patient care was evident. The doctors were focused on their responsibilities, demonstrating a genuine concern for the well-being of their patients.
The atmosphere in the ward was conducive to healing, and my father's spirits were uplifted by the attentive and compassionate medical professionals. It was Wednesday and we had to spend a night in the same ward till we were shifted to the general ward on Thursday following which the doctors decided to perform the surgery.
As the team of the doctors, headed by a senior doctor, came for a routine round in the ward, they informed us about the formalities to be completed and advised my father to remain mentally ready for the surgery. As I was witness to the conversation of the doctors with my father, I was astonished by the way doctors were convincing my father and trying to make him feel relaxed. So, after a wait of a few hours, the time finally came when my father was taken to the operation theatre for the surgery. Almost an hour later, I saw him again, unconscious and weak, laying on a stretcher while he was taken out from the theatre and shifted to post operative ward. At that moment, I felt a bit helpless thinking how long I have to wait to see my father in his own skin again. But the positive approach of the doctors gave me that hope and with the passage of some time, I saw my father again in his own form.
So coming to the point now, throughout my father's stay, which was almost two days and three nights, at GMC Baramulla, I witnessed the dedication of the medical staff. They ensured his comfort, administered treatment promptly, and maintained a positive rapport with both the patient and his family. This transformative experience gradually dispelled my initial doubts, instilling a newfound trust in the hospital's commitment to delivering quality healthcare.
REFLECTIONS ON THE PAST:
As I compared my recent experience with the distressing events of the past, I contemplated the factors that contributed to the positive changes I observed. It is essential to acknowledge that addressing challenges in healthcare requires collaboration between hospital authorities, medical staff, and the government. The past shortcomings in health care at the associated hospital at GMC Baramulla were indicative of systemic issues, but the strides made in improving patient care are a testament to the commitment of all stakeholders involved.
MOVING FORWARD:
My recent encounter at the associated hospital of GMC Baramulla was full of hope for the future. The hospital's management including the doctors, paramedic staff has recognized the need for expansion and addressed the lack of coordination among nursing staff.
Earlier there were issues with regard to the facilities at the registration counter, but efforts are underway to construct an additional 200-bed building, which will alleviate the issue of overcrowding.
The Vice Chairman NITI Aayog recently visited Government Medical College Baramulla and laid the stone foundation of the Medical Records Department (MRD) section.
CONCLUSION:
While I appreciate the authorities at the associated hospital of GMC, there are many administrative issues at the GMC which need to be looked into by the concerned authorities.
This time I wanted to write down my experience at the associated hospital with regard to the patient care and draw a comparison about what has improved from the last nine months. While my past experience at the associated hospital of GMC Baramulla left me disheartened, my recent encounter filled me with optimism. The transformation I witnessed serves as a testament to the hospital's commitment to improving patient care. It is essential to acknowledge the progress made and recognize the collective efforts of the medical staff, hospital management, and government authorities.
As the associated hospital of GMC Baramulla continues its journey towards excellence, patients can look forward to receiving the quality healthcare they deserve.
