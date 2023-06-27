PERSONAL EXPERIENCE: GMC Baramulla's journey towards improved patient care

A POSITIVE TRANSFORMATION:

Compared to my previous encounter, the improvement in patient care was evident. The doctors were focused on their responsibilities, demonstrating a genuine concern for the well-being of their patients.

The atmosphere in the ward was conducive to healing, and my father's spirits were uplifted by the attentive and compassionate medical professionals. It was Wednesday and we had to spend a night in the same ward till we were shifted to the general ward on Thursday following which the doctors decided to perform the surgery.

As the team of the doctors, headed by a senior doctor, came for a routine round in the ward, they informed us about the formalities to be completed and advised my father to remain mentally ready for the surgery. As I was witness to the conversation of the doctors with my father, I was astonished by the way doctors were convincing my father and trying to make him feel relaxed. So, after a wait of a few hours, the time finally came when my father was taken to the operation theatre for the surgery. Almost an hour later, I saw him again, unconscious and weak, laying on a stretcher while he was taken out from the theatre and shifted to post operative ward. At that moment, I felt a bit helpless thinking how long I have to wait to see my father in his own skin again. But the positive approach of the doctors gave me that hope and with the passage of some time, I saw my father again in his own form.

So coming to the point now, throughout my father's stay, which was almost two days and three nights, at GMC Baramulla, I witnessed the dedication of the medical staff. They ensured his comfort, administered treatment promptly, and maintained a positive rapport with both the patient and his family. This transformative experience gradually dispelled my initial doubts, instilling a newfound trust in the hospital's commitment to delivering quality healthcare.