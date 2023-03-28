Perspective: Fight against Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, commonly known as TB, is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and primarily affects the lungs. TB is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of 1.6 million people died from TB in 2021 (including 187 000 people with HIV). Worldwide, TB is the 13th leading cause of death and the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19 (above HIV/AIDS).

Jammu and Kashmir has been one of the most affected regions by TB, with a high burden of the disease and a large number of multi-drug resistant TB cases. However, the region has made significant progress towards TB elimination in recent years, with a remarkable milestone achieved in 2022.

Kashmir's journey towards TB elimination began with the launch of the Revised National TB Control Program (RNTCP) in 1997. The program aimed to provide universal access to quality TB diagnosis and treatment services, and it has been successful in reducing the burden of the disease in the region.

In 2018, Jammu and Kashmir launched a comprehensive TB elimination program, which included a robust surveillance system, increased public awareness, and a focus on improving access to quality care for all TB patients. The program also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the public and private health sectors to achieve TB elimination.