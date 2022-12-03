Physical Disability and Senior Citizens

=Besides restricting one’s life’s mobility to different degrees of physical restriction, kindly accept this challenge in its totality. Whether it’s by birth or it’s due to sudden trauma/accident, accept this style of life. No complaints. NO IF’S or BUT’S. JUST BE PATIENT.

= Don’t think of your past life – try to improve upon your present lifestyle and dispense your life on a day to day basis. The more you accept your challenge, the more calm and composed you will be.

=Don’t show signs of panic/ distress, because it’s your problem and you have to live with it.

=When the ailments get protracted, the human sympathies die down. Don’t get disheartened. Contrary, reorganise yourself. Show your mental resilience. Don’t complain very often. Simplify your daily routines. Like a commando, be agile, self sufficient and help yourself within your health parameters.

=Please follow a proper medical routine and stick to it.

=Don’t try to overdo a thing – as it might aggravate your problems and please follow the instructions given by the orthopedician or the team of doctors attending you.

=Make friends, stay in touch. Enjoy and have fun with your family. Grandchildren are the best choice to be your small helpers.