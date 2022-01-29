Physics in a Room

Similarly, atoms in our body and the atoms in an inanimate object work relatively otherwise.

If we consider cell, the basic unit of life, at the atomic level, all the genetic, rather biological laws would change to become more complex. The mutations in a gene wouldn’t be limited to just the insertion, deletion or the rest of biological laws but we would have to shoulder the view that dislocation of a mere atom would change how our body works.

This gives rise to the concept of matter displacement. I used to hear from here and there, that if we hit a wall some million times, there is a probability that our hand might just pass through. When we consider the atom-atom interactions, this apparently impossible idea appears to be reasonable.

However, this can’t happen, even though there is a prodigious space in our hand and wall at the atomic level, there exists some electrostatic force of interaction that prevents this from happening.

Even though this phenomenon, known as Quantum tunneling, does exist but, as the name suggests, only at the microscopic level and not at macroscopic level because of certain factors such as a more pronounced application of Pauli’s exclusion principle and the uncertainty of position.