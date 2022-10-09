Physics Nobel Prize - 2022

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced to award the Nobel Prize in Physics, 2020jointly to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for “experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science”. The novel experiments performed by the three laureates have demonstrated the existence of entangled pairs even though the individual particles are too far apart to affect each other.

These experiments have laid the foundations of a new era of quantum computers and information technology, which will usher in the fourth industrial revolution.

Quantum mechanics is probably the most counterintuitive scientific theories of modern science. It was developed at the beginning of the twentieth century to explain the puzzling phenomena observed in the microscopic or atomic world.

The world we live in is what is called the macroscopic or classical world, and all the phenomena occurring in our world are deterministic. What it means is that using the classical laws of physics, we can exactly predict the evolution of a physical system.

This is not only true for terrestrial objects, but also for celestial systems. For instance, we can quite accurately predict the motion of the planets in our solar system using the classical or Newtonian laws of physics. In the microscopic world of quantum mechanics, on the other hand, the predictions are completely probabilistic, and a system can exist in two different states at the same time.

The most outstanding problem that could not be explained using the classical laws of physics was the stability of the atomic model proposed by Rutherford. In an effort to understand the experimental results of alpha-particle scattering, Rutherford proposed that electrons are revolving around the positively charged nucleus in circular orbits.

The problem is that charged particles, like electrons, revolving in an orbit will emit radiation as per classical electrodynamics. Since the electrons in an atom have a finite amount of energy stored in them, they will lose all the energy at some point and will fall into the nucleus.

The classical mechanics thus predicts that atoms will collapse, which is clearly in contradiction to the reality. The very fact that the universe exists, and is made-up of atoms, points to the failure of classical physics when applied to the atomic system.

Bohr in 1913 proposed that energy of the atomic system is quantized, and the electron will gain or lose energy only when it transitions from one orbit to another. The quantization of the energy was earlier hypothesized by Planck to explain the radiation spectrum of a blackbody system.

The electron revolving in a single orbit will not shred energy within the tenet of the new quantum theory of matter, and the atom will remain stable.

There is not a single experiment performed till date in the microscopic world that has disproved the predictions of the quantum theory of matter. This theory is the working principle behind all the electronic and telecommunication systems around us.

There are some puzzling aspects of quantum mechanics which are beyond our common perception. The counterintuitive features of the quantum world that don’t occur in the classical world are superposition of states, entanglement and uncertainty. The principle of superposition states that if a system can be in a state “A” and in a state “B”, then it can also be in a mixture of the two states.

What it means is that if a system has several possible accessible states, then it can exist in any one of those states and we don’t have any prior knowledge of it until we perform a measurement.

For a quantum mechanical system, the measurement process is central to unravel the characteristic properties of a physical system. For a classical system, the properties are independent of the measurement process.

The other most intriguing aspect of quantum theory is the entanglement phenomenon which was discovered by Einstein, Podolsky and Rosen in their seminal work in 1935. This work, referred to as EPR paradox,demonstrated that two particles which are emitted together and move away from each other are entangled.

What it means is that if we perform a measurement on one particle, then the other particle is also disturbed instantaneously, although there is no physical interaction between the two particles. Einstein called this bizarre prediction of quantum mechanics as “the spooky action at a distance”.