Physiotherapy and Senior Citizens

BY LAILA SULTANA

Providing physiotherapy to older people is both a challenge and a need. As we age, our body naturally goes through many physical changes that include reduced muscle strength, reduced bone density, reduced flexibility, weaker joints and increased pain levels.

Physiotherapy cannot stop ageing but it can help to reduce the impact it has on our lifestyle.

What is the role of a physiotherapist

When it comes to geriatric rehabilitation, the role of the therapist becomes extremely critical.

This is due to the delicate and complex nature of health conditions in this age group. The benefits of having a therapist include: