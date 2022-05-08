The divisional administration Kashmir has asked the authorities in Directorate of School Education Kashmir and the Director Colleges to adopt and maintain water bodies as a part of extracurricular activities.

The instructions were issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole while chairing a review meeting regarding Plastic waste management Cell.

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, directed Directors of School Education and Colleges to ensure that educational institutions adopt and maintain the water bodies for cleanliness. “The chair appreciated the efforts of schools and colleges for cleaning the water bodiesand sanitation process, read the minutes of the meeting.