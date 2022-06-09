PMSSS for JK students

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme is a student scholarship offered by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). It is meant for the students of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region.

It was introduced with the main aim to economically assist and aid necessitous and poor students of these regions to pursue undergraduate studies in colleges outside the Union Territories.

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme is a scheme under which the government selects colleges for the students after they apply and qualify for the scholarship.

The scholarship was started by Dr Manmohan Singh led Congress Government and thousands of Kashmiri students have got themselves enrolled in different colleges across the country over the years.

The students of the Union Territory are supported by way of scholarship in two parts namely the academic fee and maintenance allowance in higher educational institutions.

This allowance i.e. maintenance fee covers expenses like books, examination fees, travel, and rent. From some time students are now suffering badly as they are not getting scholarship on time. This leads students to dropping out of their colleges.