Podcasting: Casting Education

Computer Technologies and other facets of digital culture have changed the ways people live, work, play, and learn, impacting the construction and distribution of knowledge and supremacy around the Globe.

So Schools too started using a diverse set of Information Communication Technology (ICT) tools to communicate, create, disseminate, store, and manage information.

When teachers are digitally well-educated and trained to use ICT, these methods can lead to higher order thinking skills, provide creative and individualized opportunities for learners to express their comprehension & understandings, and leave learners better equipped to deal with ongoing technological change in society and the workplace.