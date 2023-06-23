PoJK: Dare to Dream Dreams

BY DR AMJAD AYUB MIRZA
In May 1997 around 60 men and women from the subcontinent (Pakistan and India) gathered at the Conway Hall in London. They were invited by myself to commemorate the 50th independence anniversary of India and Pakistan as part of a yearlong celebration of end of direct colonial rule of British empire over the subcontinent.
In a small meeting room at the Conway hall in Russel square in London I discussed the possibility of ‘undoing the partition’ of Indian Subcontinent.
The event was reported in a weekly by the name of ‘India Today’ and given a title ‘Talking Dreams’.
It was at this event, thirty-six year ago when I first presented to a gathering of both estranged nations with the idea of reunification of India with its broken parts.
Today, almost every single protest taking place in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Gilgit Baltistan echoes the call for reunification of PoJK and PoGB with mother India.
With the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan and the final ditch attempt to rescue the crew and the wreckage of a sinking ship, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is on his knees begging the International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva to unlock the $6 billion bailout and release the $1.1 billion in loans.
The people of PoJK and PoGB are not keen to reunite with mother India for the sake of it. They see a vibrant Indian economy based on the finest principles of democracy that are protected by a constitution of consent.
At least 700,000 young people in PoJK are reportedly unemployed. This is nearly half of the population that still resides in the occupied territory. Another 2 million lives across the world as economic or political refugees.
Lack of job opportunities and facilities to be able to learn skills necessary for employment in today’s day and age are the main reason behind the boat wreck in Greece on June 14 that has claimed the lives of several dozens of youth from PoJK. They dared to dream to travel to Italy and wider Europe in the hope of discovering a better world full of opportunities and hope.
The impact of the refugees costing their lives to trying to escape for a better future will have an everlasting impact on communities, society and the individual families. Although these young men paid with their lives but in the long ruin it will be the society will end up paying a much heavier price.
The budget of PoJK presented by the government of so-called Azad Kashmir lacks any incentive for the young people of the land to act pragmatically and not choose to put their precious lives in harm’s way.
A budget worth a financial volume of Rs 2.32 trillion fails to talk about any development fund allocated for our youth to become worthy of the demands of the job market. It falls short of addressing the question of cost of living and in response to a 48% inflation rate only manages to increase pensions by 17.5% and salaries of government employees by a 35% against a demand of 100% increase in both.
To add insult to injury Pakistan continues the plunders of each and every section of PoJK’s economy in the most brutal way.
To give an example I would like to draw my readers attention to the fact that PoJK produces Rs 1.59 trillion worth of electricity each year. Pakistan pays us Rs 0.06 per unit and sells us back our own electricity at an extortionate rate of Rs 20 to Rs 50 per unit while it adds a 17% tax for electricity used for commercial purposes.
In the recent budget Rs 44 billion have been allocated for ‘development’. Out of Rs 44 billion Rs 40 billion are set aside for paying salaries, electricity bills, fuel for the vehicles used by government and other non-developmental expenses.
All of this has led PoJK to run a debt of at least Rs 14 billion. The subsides on wheat along with 52 other items has been curtailed.
Local bodies elections were held this year after a gap of 30 years. The reason for this delay or postponement is simple. The members of the puppet legislative assembly of PoJK did not want the constituency development funds to be handed over to local councilors.
On the day that the PoJK budget was being presented, elected local councilors were at the gates of the legislative assembly protesting and demanding the allocation of development fund so that development work could be carried out in the neighborhoods that had voted for them.
The protest was so angry that the members of the legislative assembly were unable to enter the session through the main gate and were escorted through a side entrance.
While all this was happening in Muzaffarabad, in Poonch the trader’s association and transporter association had brought the whole of Poonch division to a standstill by observing a wheel jam and shutter down strike.
A small group of young anti-Pakistan- occupation activists had also held a massive protest rally in Nakyal city where slogans of freedom from slavery and oppression were raised.
Today, all over PoJK and PoGB, the dream of freeing themselves from the occupation of Pakistan and reuniting with mother India seems to be coming true. In the final analysis it is all but a manifestation of a dream dreamt 36 years ago at a small meeting room at the Conway Hall in London.
Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza is an author and a human rights activist from Mirpur in PoJK. He currently lives in exile in the UK.
