PoJK: Dare to Dream Dreams

BY DR AMJAD AYUB MIRZA

In May 1997 around 60 men and women from the subcontinent (Pakistan and India) gathered at the Conway Hall in London. They were invited by myself to commemorate the 50th independence anniversary of India and Pakistan as part of a yearlong celebration of end of direct colonial rule of British empire over the subcontinent.

In a small meeting room at the Conway hall in Russel square in London I discussed the possibility of ‘undoing the partition’ of Indian Subcontinent.

The event was reported in a weekly by the name of ‘India Today’ and given a title ‘Talking Dreams’.

It was at this event, thirty-six year ago when I first presented to a gathering of both estranged nations with the idea of reunification of India with its broken parts.

Today, almost every single protest taking place in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Gilgit Baltistan echoes the call for reunification of PoJK and PoGB with mother India.

With the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan and the final ditch attempt to rescue the crew and the wreckage of a sinking ship, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is on his knees begging the International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva to unlock the $6 billion bailout and release the $1.1 billion in loans.

The people of PoJK and PoGB are not keen to reunite with mother India for the sake of it. They see a vibrant Indian economy based on the finest principles of democracy that are protected by a constitution of consent.