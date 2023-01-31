Postural work-related problems- A public health concern

BY DR SAMI HASSAN
For most of the human beings, at least from last two centuries, it is the work that dictates and defines their life. With the advancement of technology and intervention of modern tools, there has been a considerable shift in the working pattern of people.
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns forced people to adapt to working from home with little or no access to healthy working environment. Ergonomics is such multidisciplinary science that tries to improve the quality of health and wellness of the humans working in their life spans.
It emphasizes on making the job systems fit for the humans, not a human life fit for job. Ergonomics ties to tailor the technology, health system, work system or laws so that they become more and more human friendly in their design and function.
The common cause of the work related injury or the disorders are the bad posture, repetitive activities or prolonged posture at work stations. These bad postures result in deviation of the body parts from their neutral position while performing a task.
The most common work related injuries or disorders are musculoskeletal disorders and computer vision syndromes affecting across all ages and genders.
According to WHO the Global musculoskeletal disorder burden is 1.71 billion with low back pain being the single leading cause of disability in 160 countries. Not only this, musculoskeletal conditions are leading contributors to years lived with disability (YLDs) worldwide with around 149 million YLDs.
The musculoskeletal disorders/injuries affect the muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, cartilage and spinal discs of the human body, and result from imbalance of the activity loads on the ability of muscles and skeleton which directly and indirectly lead to significant reduction in work capacity.
The computer vision syndrome encompasses eye symptoms (dry eyes, watery eyes, irritated eyes & burning eyes, visual symptoms (eye fatigue, headache, blurred vision, double vision) and posture related symptoms (neck, shoulder, and back pain).Long-term use of electronic gadgets with screen viewing time more than 3 hours can cause computer vision syndrome, low back pain, tension headaches and psychosocial stress.
The people at work in different occupations, workstations and industries are exposed to risk factors at work for MSDs such as lifting heavy objects, bending, reaching overhead, pulling and carrying heavy loads. Certain professions are more prone to accident, slips and falls.
Noises, vibration, working in awkward, bad body postures or performing same tasks repeatedly are not uncommon in today’s work places. The burden of MSDs usually has three phases on person’s life: initially the trouble or discomfort occurs at the workstation and then subsides off-work, next the baggage of symptoms start to drag into person’s leisure life at the home, and then finally they compromise even the quality of sleep and person lives with disability and limitations.
These diseases are often preventable by following ergonomic recommendations, like by maintaining the healthy posture and breaks in between the work and activities. Use of a good chair and sitting with the back rest of the seat or chair should be practiced.
People who sit for long durations should take frequent micro breaks every one hour or so. Warming up and stretching during breaks, maintaining good posture at all times and avoid long duration of same task have been proven to be beneficial as well.
Height adjustable standing desks can improve workspace ergonomics of people with predominantly desk job as well. If your job requires you to sit for 40 or more hours per week using a stable work surface, sitting at arm’s length with feet on the floor or foot rest should be encouraged.
Besides, basic yoga for proper alignment by stretching and strengthening the muscles of back, neck and hips which get tenses while sitting can do wonders.
(The author is a medical doctor and currently pursuing post-graduation (MD) in Community Medicine at Government Medical College, Srinagar. She can be mailed at sami89gmc@gmail.com)
