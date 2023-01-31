Postural work-related problems- A public health concern

BY DR SAMI HASSAN

For most of the human beings, at least from last two centuries, it is the work that dictates and defines their life. With the advancement of technology and intervention of modern tools, there has been a considerable shift in the working pattern of people.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns forced people to adapt to working from home with little or no access to healthy working environment. Ergonomics is such multidisciplinary science that tries to improve the quality of health and wellness of the humans working in their life spans.

It emphasizes on making the job systems fit for the humans, not a human life fit for job. Ergonomics ties to tailor the technology, health system, work system or laws so that they become more and more human friendly in their design and function.

The common cause of the work related injury or the disorders are the bad posture, repetitive activities or prolonged posture at work stations. These bad postures result in deviation of the body parts from their neutral position while performing a task.