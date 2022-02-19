Poultry Sector: Challenges and Opportunities

Poultry farming is an important sector of agriculture economy. It plays a vital role in household nutritional security and employment generation in country.

Poultry sector, a largely backyard venture before 1960s has been transformed into a vibrant agribusiness. Today, India is one of the leading nation in both broiler and egg production.

Undoubtedly, this impressive growth is a result of several factors, such as active developmental support from the state and central government, research and development support from research institutions, international collaboration and private sector participation.

Indian poultry is self-sufficient, supported by strong genetic base in which the productivity levels of broilers and layers are equal to those achieved elsewhere (e.g. in the United States of America and the European Union).