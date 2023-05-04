Poverty and Opportunity

Plato wrote that any city, however small, is divided into two; one, the city of the poor, the other, the rich. These are at war with one another. This may not always be correct, but urban poverty occurs throughout the globe, even in the glittering and generally rich cities of Europe.

Urban poverty does not mean that cities are failing. Cities typically attract poor people by making poverty slightly more bearable. But urban poverty can create many challenges, the most important of which is to ensure that poor people don’t remain poor.

Intergenerational mobility has been extraordinarily well measured by Raj Chetty, Nathan Hendren, and Emmanuel Saez using US income tax records. Parents and children are linked.

And we know that a child born in the bottom fifth of the US income distribution during the early 1980s, had a 7.5% chance of making it to the top fifth of the US income distribution as an adult.

We also know that this differs within the United States. About 13% of poor children born in San Jose, California, made it into the top fifth. Only 4.5% of poor children born in Atlanta, Georgia, during the same years did that well. Across the US, we know that spatial segregation, the geographic isolation of the poor, is highly correlated with remaining in poverty.

We also know that the poor are more likely to stay poor in areas with more single parent families. International comparisons are dicier because they need to be pieced together using different datasets. When the data is less precise, or contains fewer years of income, then mobility may appear higher artificially. Since middle class parents may have had a bad year, and thus appear to be poor, even though their children generally experience a middle class childhood. It does, however, seem clear that absolute income mobility, as measured by how weakly parental income predicts the later income of their children, is higher in Europe than in the US, possibly because of greater US income inequality.

Relative income mobility, as measured by the similarity between the parent’s rank in the income distribution and the child’s rank in the income distribution, is more comparable between the US and Europe. It is certainly fair to say that European countries are generally more equal than the US, and that the US doesn’t make up for its inequality by having greater income mobility. Why do European cities seem to do a better job of avoiding the perpetual pockets of poverty that appear in far too many American cities? Perhaps the simplest view is that the lower levels of European inequality reflect the reach of much larger welfare states. A large welfare state is certainly not an unalloyed good.

There are big costs to taxing the most economically productive members of society, but policies that tax the rich and transfer to the poor can logically reduce income equality. Defining what counts as social welfare spending is contentious. But the estimates show that France and Sweden are spending about double what the US is on social programs. Germany is spending at least 50% more. A vast ocean of literature has documented how education can lead towards upward mobility. And many European countries do a somewhat better job eliminating really bad educational outcomes.