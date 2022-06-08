Power of a sovereign

In this piece of work, my sole purpose is to locate the excessive and absolute powers of the modern-day state. Besides, how the individual rights are getting hurt and striped through what Giorgio Agamben has called “The state of exception”.

I conclude, why the modern-day state should uphold & re-read its mutually established contract & respect the rights which are above all. For the creation of a sovereign (read state), the philosophers viewed the consent of the individual as a fundamental to make authority legal & sensible.

Many endorsed the individual liberties & called them inalienable & undeniable for complete individual development in particular and the continuity of the state in general. For example, an english philosopher John Locke viewed individual liberty as one of the fundamental principle for the overall development of an individual.

He was the first who limited & restricted the powers of the state. He was the one who staunchly criticised those states which justified the absolute & unlimited powers of the state. He was the one who empowered the citizens with a right to resist.