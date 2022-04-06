Power of words

A word is not just a combination of letters, or sounds, but is a functional unit that helps thoughts to take shape. We, the human beings think as well as speak. It is God’s special gift to us. Every person in the world speaks at least one language to express his thoughts.
Words are wonderful means of communication. Words can grow flowers on the one hand and ruin the beautiful architecture on the other. It all depends upon the use of words.
Words shape our lives because words have power. Their meaning establish intuitions that frame our attitudes, navigate our character, and eventually, establish our world.
Their power emerges from our sentimental responses when we read, enunciate, or listen to them. How many times a day do we throw our words away? We say things like, “I hate myself” “I’m so foolish,” “I’m awkward.” We never believe that these words generate negative energy into our pulse and affect us on a physical level, but they do.
Words are extremely powerful tools that we can use to uplift our energy and improve our lives, though we’re often not conscious of the words we speak, read, and expose ourselves to. Even the words of others can easily affect our vibration.
When we spend a few minutes with a persistent curmudgeon who uses all sorts of negative terms, we feel our energy petering out. Words have great power, so choose them wisely.
We express our thoughts and feelings while speaking or writing. Mind is a source of our lovely thoughts but these thoughts remain inactive and locked. We can extricate them from the penitentiary of our minds through words. We can also dress them decently to impress the listener.
We use words to incorporate history, to illustrate the natural universe, and even to control pragmatic visions of things that prevail only in imagination. Enunciated words are supposed to be so substantial that they can create worlds, creatures, and human beings.
Words are not only the instrumental to thoughts but they also control them. That is why we must choose our words carefully before we utter them to others and most importantly the words we utter to ourselves must be positive, kind, loving, uplifting, encouraging, and life-giving.
Words can change the course of life. A word can destroy the peace and tranquillity in a family, society, or country. Simply, words are more dangerous than a bomb. So it is very important to choose them wisely.
We should master a language, at least, our mother tongue. What we need is to look for proper words to put forth our ideas. It is wrong to think that there are no lovely thoughts left to be expressed. If we have some new and beautiful thing to say, everyone is willing to hear it. It is just possible that the thought may be marvellous.
A poet has rightly said that words are the food and dress of our thoughts because without them thoughts have no identity and meaning. Only words can express our feelings which we can convey to others. We should always express our thoughts with the help of appropriate words. We should always convey our feelings clearly and truly without any hesitation.
Just possible our new idea may take the world by surprise. There is a need to look for proper and accurate words because there are wonderful and amazing words available in the human mind. And everyone’s longing today to hear Some fresh and beautiful things.
A divine quote mentions that sweat words are better than the charity that inflicts pain. Words represent us even without our physical appearance. The impact of our words is long-lasting. They can create lasting memories either good or bad.
We are sometimes recognised and identified by the words. What kind of personality we have is simply presumed from our speeches and interactions. Words depict our traits like Openness, Conscientiousness, Extroversion, Agreeableness and Neuroticism.
In short, our words define our personality. They also introduce us to the world as kind or cruel, generous or miser, noble or rude, and God-fearing or astray.
Words have power and energy with the ability to rejuvenate, to thwart, to hurt, to offend, and to humble. Words can incite anger or invoke passion. They can bring people together or tear them apart. Words can strengthen the truth or foster a lie.
We must try to match the words to the thoughts in our heads because words can hurt unknowingly. If we’re not fully conscious of what we’re exposing ourselves to, consistency will trump truth every time.
Now consider how many times we’ve falsely called ourselves stupid, untalented, ugly, or anything else, and we begin to understand how our internal propaganda shapes a false self-image.
Words have the power to build people up, confine people to where they are, and break people down. It is said that words and arrows once released can not be brought back.
The problem is that most of us don’t take an active enough role in choosing the words we express and curtain those coming into our lives. We speak without contemplating the enormous force that drifts from our oration. We permit the power of others’ words to strike us and bring all kinds of emotional energy that affects us. This leads to blurting out something cruel in a moment of stress or constantly ingesting fearful words from the news.
Most of us are victims of the power of words. Most of us are passively partaking in the business of life without comprehending the laws of language. Understanding the words we use regularly is as important as understanding the physical laws of nature.
Rumi, One of the wisest persons, has said: raise your words, not the voice because It is the rain that grows flowers, not the thunder.
Malik Manzoor is from Qusba Khull, Kulgam
