Power of words

Their power emerges from our sentimental responses when we read, enunciate, or listen to them. How many times a day do we throw our words away? We say things like, “I hate myself” “I’m so foolish,” “I’m awkward.” We never believe that these words generate negative energy into our pulse and affect us on a physical level, but they do.

Words are extremely powerful tools that we can use to uplift our energy and improve our lives, though we’re often not conscious of the words we speak, read, and expose ourselves to. Even the words of others can easily affect our vibration.

When we spend a few minutes with a persistent curmudgeon who uses all sorts of negative terms, we feel our energy petering out. Words have great power, so choose them wisely.

We express our thoughts and feelings while speaking or writing. Mind is a source of our lovely thoughts but these thoughts remain inactive and locked. We can extricate them from the penitentiary of our minds through words. We can also dress them decently to impress the listener.

We use words to incorporate history, to illustrate the natural universe, and even to control pragmatic visions of things that prevail only in imagination. Enunciated words are supposed to be so substantial that they can create worlds, creatures, and human beings.