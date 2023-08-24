Pre-Golden and Golden Tests for class 10th

BY MUDASIR ALI

The prime objective of any test on the part of school management is to check the level of performance among students and to get the better results in future exams. Pre-Golden and Golden tests are the special tests particularly designed for students who have to appear in board exams.

It is a sort of self- assessment that gives a right direction towards greater success. These tests are likely to be taken in the month of August and September. Students are properly informed one week before for the exam date through official notice issued by the principal of the institution.

The completion of syllabus should be at least 80-90%. Subject Teachers have the right to set the papers in consultation with the principal.

If there is a separate well qualified school body that we find in public schools dealing with the supervision and management aspects can have a special right to set the papers.

But mostly subject specialist teachers are ordered to set the papers in both private as well as public schools under the complete supervision of school heads.

The level of papers should be moderate type and subject specialist teachers should take all the parameters into consideration while setting the papers. All the preparations and paper setting process is under the control of school heads.

School management should not take these tests lightly but to streamline the process of these tests effectively that would determine the individual worth of students.