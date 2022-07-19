Precautions, not panic

In the past few weeks the daily count of Covid-19 cases reported from J&K has witnessed a surge prompting authorities to sensitise people about adopting proper Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The daily recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is almost equal to that of the new positive cases reported on a daily basis and experts assert that the severity of the infection these days is low besides the rate of mortality and the hospitalisation is also negligible.

But going by the official figures, the number of cases is increasing fast and the number of active positive cases is significantly showing an upward trend across J&K, particularly in Jammu and Srinagar districts.

On Tuesday J&K witnessed 100 percent increase in the cases as compared to the cases reported a day before. Around 333 cases-187 from Jammu and 146 cases from Kashmir were reported on Tuesday taking the toll of cases to 451355.

While the count of active positive cases in Jammu has reached to 640, the number of active positive cases in Srinagar district has swelled to 464 as well.