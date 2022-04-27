Prefixing Al

The Arab scientist Jabir Ibn Hayyan, popularly known as Geber in the West, was the most famous scientist in early chemical research and was labelled as the ‘Father of Chemistry’.

Similarly in Mathematics, we do a great deal of Algebra. It has originated from the root Arabic word al-jabr, meaning “the reunion of broken parts”. Musa al-Khwarizmi was the major contributor.

Then in computer sciences, we read about algorithm which is again the brain child of Khwarizmi. Al is the Arabic definite article much like ‘the’ in English. It has an abundant precedence in the words of knowledge.

A beautiful coincidence is that Einstein is also Albert Einstein though not an Arab. The word alma mater has also Arabic origin, besides latin and Hebrew.