Presenting the poet called NAZKI

I am the lover of Upanishads and the pearls of wisdom contained therein. This Sloka comes to my mind when I find children devoting time and doing selfless labour for their parents despite various pressing compulsion and urgent priorities.

When I received the above book from Ayaz Rasool Nazki, I was again reminded of the above quoted Sloka from Taittrya Upanishad. I have known the selfless labour and the efforts Ayaz Rasool Nazki has been putting in to keep alive the memory of his illustrious father, Mir Ghulam Rasool Nazki. I had the privilege of reading his previous book ‘Echo: Translation of a Selection of Kashmiri Rubaiyat E Nazki’.

These Kashmiri quatrains of his father Mir Ghulam Rasool Nazki were translated into English by Ayaz Rasool Nazki. His efforts in setting up “Nazki Foundation” and involving entire Nazki family and reputed writers or translators in compiling the book under review are equally praiseworthy .

The love and affection of the Nazkis towards their illustrious father or grandfather is heartening to observe and worthy of emulation .