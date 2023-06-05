Preserve the beauty and protect the fragile ecology of Kashmir

BY MALIK ABDUL RASHID
The Galápagos Islands nestled in the Pacific Ocean serve as a living laboratory for scientific research. The islands of this archipelago played a significant role in Charles Darwin's theory of evolution.
Modern day scientists enjoy studying iconic wildlife such as giant tortoises, marine iguanas, blue-footed boobies, and Galápagos penguins there as well. There are problems for the delicate ecosystem of the islands because so many tourists are visiting.
In addition to polluting the water, the ships are also causing environmental changes. These islands suffer from large cruise ships and tourists looking for cheap vacations. Things are turning out of balance as invasive species move in.
So is the case of the nearby Himalayan region of Nepal. The popular trekking destinations such as Everest Base camp and the Annapurna circuit have seen a heavy rush of pocket-friendly tourists for years.
This has led to pollution, deforestation and soil erosion along the routes to these places. The teahouses and accommodation for budget travelers are putting additional pressure on scarce natural resources there.
The area is now experiencing dangerous effects of climate change. The glaciers are retreating. The weather conditions are changing. Such scenarios are a matter of concern for the genuine trekkers and other stakeholders.
Efforts are in progress to save the UNESCO World Heritage site of Galapagos Islands and Himalayan region of Nepal. Conservation organizations, and local communities work together to restore habitats and monitor species populations there. Regulations are being strictly enforced. Visitor numbers have been restricted. Sustainable practices are being introduced to preserve these lands.
Kashmir
Kashmir holds a special place in the hearts of tourists seeking natural splendour and tranquility. It offers breathtaking landscapes, tranquil lakes and snow-capped mountains. Kashmir had historically been a summer retreat for Mughal elites and British colonial administration.
The high-end domestic visitors have also traditionally been seeking solace in nature here. Kashmir also offers adventure lovers skiing in Gulmarg to trekking in the mesmerizing Himalayas. These options suit every budget and preference. Travelers enjoy the rich flavors of Kashmiri cuisine apart from its scenic beauty.
Low-budget tourism brings economic benefits
It cannot be denied that affordable tourism provides economic opportunities and makes travel accessible to a wider audience. It is also argued that low-budget tourism brings economic benefits and improves the lives of local communities.
The development of service sectors such as hospitality, transport, handicrafts, horticulture, and retail outlets has been fueled by tourism, contributing to economic growth, GDP, and job creation in the region. But at the same time it is equally essential to balance the advantages with the conservation of delicate environments of Kashmir as well. Low-cost tourism can pose a challenge to environmental sustainability.
With cheaper housing and services, there may be a lack of environmental practices and infrastructure. Excessive tourism in sensitive areas due to high visitor numbers with limited purchasing power strains local resources and leads to pollution and habitat destruction.
Travelers on a tight budget may engage in harmful activities like prostitution. Security can be a potential issue for, especially in unfamiliar or low-cost areas. Health and hygiene problems may arise in accommodation establishments.
Actively tourism promotion
The Jammu and Kashmir government is actively promoting tourism as a vehicle for economic growth and poverty alleviation as well. The recent G20 delegate session in Srinagar was also an initiative to showcase Kashmir to the outside world for boosting its tourism. These efforts help in more tourist arrivals in the valley.
Sustainable tourism practices
It is crucial to strike a balance between promoting tourism and preserving Kashmir's fragile ecosystem and cultural authenticity. Sustainable tourism practices and responsible travel are keys to ensuring the region's long-term viability as a major tourist destination. Commercialized tourism would lead to problems such as the region’s environmental and cultural degradation, overcrowding, and socioeconomic disparities.
Machu Picchu an example of Sustainable tourist city
Machu Picchu, a world-renowned Peruvian archaeological site, became the first city in Latin America to be 100% sustainable in terms of waste management in 2019. This city has also been facing countless environment related issues.
The Peruvian government, local organizations, and UNESCO, while recognizing the significance of sustainability in preserving and protecting Machu Picchu's cultural and natural heritage, introduced an all-inclusive waste management system.
It included waste sorting, recycling facilities and educational programs on waste disposal. By implementing the sustainable practices, Machu Picchu has reduced its burden on its environment and conserved the beauty of the place.
Sustainable tourism practices have been successfully implemented in so many other cities worldwide. Cities like Barcelona, Vancouver, Kyoto, Reykjavik, Stockholm, Cape Town, Bhutan, Portland, Singapore, and Medellin serve as inspiring examples of sustainable tourism initiatives. India has also taken significant steps towards implementing sustainable tourism practices across its cities as well. Cities like Kochi, Rishikesh, Auroville, Mawlynnong, Jaipur, Ladakh, Hampi, and Kutch serve as inspiring examples of India's commitment to sustainable tourism.
Medical tourism
Singapore has emerged as a top medical tourism destination. It’s attracting patients from all over the world. Singapore has state-of-the-art infrastructure. It has cutting-edge medical technology and internationally recognized hospitals. Singapore offers specialty treatments like organ transplants, heart surgery, cancer treatments, and fertility treatments. This country has a large pool of highly qualified and trained healthcare professionals. The health institutions in Singapore has internationally recognized accreditations such as JCI, which ensures reliable and trustworthy medical services
Forest tourism
Some people propagate that Kashmir forests are an ideal destination which can give an impetus to tourism. There are examples of successful experiments in this direction world over. For instance Haliburton Sustainable Forest in central Ontario, Canada has become a model for sustainable forestry.
Through guided nature walks, wildlife observation, and educational activities, tourists gain a profound understanding of the forest's ecology. Local communities have benefitted through small-scale accommodations, cultural events, and workshops that support the economy. Can such a model be replicated in Kashmir? Answer is simply ‘NO’.
According to the forest policy of India around 33% and 60% of the aggregate region of plain and Himalayan areas respectively should be under forest cover.
However sadly there is just fewer than 22% of forest cover on national scale and just 20% in Jammu Kashmir. Kashmir has erected massive buildings inside the forests and protected areas like sanctuaries. This has definitely resulted in destruction of ecological resources and posing a serious threat to the sustainability of tourism resources in future. Any further fiddling with the already overstressed forest ecosystem in Kashmir would be disastrous.
Use of motorized transport
The increasing use of motorized transport in Kashmir due to heavy rush of tourists has resulted in the emission of harmful pollutants like carbon dioxide, contributing to air pollution. This pollution has harmful effects on the human population, landscape, natural vegetation, and agro-based industries.
With the improvement in connectivity due to the completion of the highway and railway line from Jammu to Srinagar, there is a concern that the increased accessibility may attract a larger number of low-budget tourists. It is certain that new challenges would be posed in terms of managing the heavy influx and its impact on the region.
The carrying capacity of popular tourist sites like Mughal gardens, Gulmarg, Pahalgam , Sonamarg, Dal Lake and other well-known destinations in Kashmir, has already exceeded their limit. Diverting tourist traffic to the ecologically sensitive sites like Wular, Manasbal, Bungus valley, Daksum, Sinthen pass and other similar sites would be more catastrophic due to ecological concerns.
Sustainable tourism
Promoting sustainable tourism practices in Kashmir is vital to protecting the environment, preserving cultural authenticity and ensuring the long-term viability of tourism. This can be achieved by educating tourists about environmental protection and respect for local traditions. For tour operators and catering businesses, adopting sustainable practices such as waste management and energy conservation is important.
Heritage of Kashmir would be protected only if the local communities are involved in tourism activities and decision-making processes. Such initiatives also enhance visitor experiences. Apart from enforcing existing laws in letter and spirit, the authorities should enact such laws to have teeth to control the number of tourists in the ecologically sensitive areas and apply protective measures.
By adopting sustainable tourism, Kashmir can balance economic growth with protecting the environment, preserving biodiversity and supporting the economy.
Medical tourism is a growing global industry, with Southeast Asian countries being popular destinations for those seeking medical and wellness benefits. India, being a major player in this sector, has the potential to capitalize on Kashmir's natural beauty and offer affordable health and wellness services compared to other countries. Kashmir's scenic landscapes, hill resorts, lakes, and hot springs can provide a rejuvenating experience.
However, realizing this potential requires infrastructure development, effective marketing, and the commitment of the government and entrepreneurs to create high-quality medical facilities. Such initiatives and other endeavours like creating education hubs would definitely revive the Kashmir economy.
Big-budget tourism has the potential to contribute to ecological security and conservation efforts. Given the financial resources, high-end tourism can invest in sustainable practices and infrastructure that prioritize environmental protection.
Luxury resorts and accommodations can implement green initiatives such as renewable energy systems, water conservation measures and waste management programs. These efforts help reduce the environmental footprint of tourism activities.
