Preserve the beauty and protect the fragile ecology of Kashmir

BY MALIK ABDUL RASHID

The Galápagos Islands nestled in the Pacific Ocean serve as a living laboratory for scientific research. The islands of this archipelago played a significant role in Charles Darwin's theory of evolution.

Modern day scientists enjoy studying iconic wildlife such as giant tortoises, marine iguanas, blue-footed boobies, and Galápagos penguins there as well. There are problems for the delicate ecosystem of the islands because so many tourists are visiting.

In addition to polluting the water, the ships are also causing environmental changes. These islands suffer from large cruise ships and tourists looking for cheap vacations. Things are turning out of balance as invasive species move in.

So is the case of the nearby Himalayan region of Nepal. The popular trekking destinations such as Everest Base camp and the Annapurna circuit have seen a heavy rush of pocket-friendly tourists for years.

This has led to pollution, deforestation and soil erosion along the routes to these places. The teahouses and accommodation for budget travelers are putting additional pressure on scarce natural resources there.

The area is now experiencing dangerous effects of climate change. The glaciers are retreating. The weather conditions are changing. Such scenarios are a matter of concern for the genuine trekkers and other stakeholders.

Efforts are in progress to save the UNESCO World Heritage site of Galapagos Islands and Himalayan region of Nepal. Conservation organizations, and local communities work together to restore habitats and monitor species populations there. Regulations are being strictly enforced. Visitor numbers have been restricted. Sustainable practices are being introduced to preserve these lands.