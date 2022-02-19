Preserving Persian Epigraphic Heritage

With the establishment of Muslim sultanate in Kashmir, in late fourteenth century, the Sanskrit language and Sharda alphabet were also taken over by Persian and Arabic alphabet. The tradition of Sharda epigraphic culture also declined considerably and it gave way to Persian and Arabic inscriptions.

The earliest Persian and Arabic inscription are seen on the tomb stones and walls, in the olden graveyards, Khanqahs and mosques of Kashmir. Number of such inscriptions are documented in my book titled, Kashmir inscriptions of Kashmir, which was published in the year 2013 by Gulshan Books, Srinagar.

Persian inscription on a stone slab at the historic graveyard of Khanqah-e-mu’llah old Srinagar