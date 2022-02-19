Preserving Persian Epigraphic Heritage
With the establishment of Muslim sultanate in Kashmir, in late fourteenth century, the Sanskrit language and Sharda alphabet were also taken over by Persian and Arabic alphabet. The tradition of Sharda epigraphic culture also declined considerably and it gave way to Persian and Arabic inscriptions.
The earliest Persian and Arabic inscription are seen on the tomb stones and walls, in the olden graveyards, Khanqahs and mosques of Kashmir. Number of such inscriptions are documented in my book titled, Kashmir inscriptions of Kashmir, which was published in the year 2013 by Gulshan Books, Srinagar.
Persian inscription on a stone slab at the historic graveyard of Khanqah-e-mu’llah old Srinagar
Epigraphs of royal graveyard at Mazari Kalan
Mazari Kalan popularly known to public as “Mazari Shiekh Bahau-ud-Din Ganj Baksh (RA)” lies in the foot of Kohi Maran to the west of Malkah. The history of the Mazar reveals that the site originally was proposed by Zain-ul-Abideen Badshah in 1421 AD for housing the only burial of her beloved wife called Ashama Bibi who belonged to a noble family of Bahaqi lineage. But when Sheikh Baha-ud-Din (RA), the reputed saint and Murshid of the Sultan left for heavenly abode in December 11, 1439 AD, he was laid to rest in this proposed site. Over the resting-place a shrine was also then erected.
Stone inscription in a dilapidated condition
The shrine looks to have been renovated, but it has lost most of its interesting architectural features. Adjacent to the shrine is seen the grave of a poet, Mir Illahi, who is saidto be the court poet of the Budshah. A beautiful inscription bearing few lines of his lyric is erected over the grave.
The grave of Asaha Bibi lies near the gate of the Mazar. The other burials it houses of the reputed saints and nobles of their times include; the grave of Solman, Sayyied Habib Shah Kashani, Moullana Mohammed Anie, Baba Qayim, Khwaja Mohammed Kakroo, Moullana Mohammed Balkhji, Sheikh Mohammed Trabali, Mulla Sarf-ud-Din Farhat, Mulla Nurullah Kath, Molvi Amir-ud-Din, Molvi Qulam-ud-Din Jami, Sayyied Mohammed Kermaniand others.
These all graves are very old and are crowned with gravestones, which are brilliantly carved in beautiful Arabic and Persian inscriptions.
Epigraphs of royal graveyard at Zain kadal
The royal graveyard of Zainkadal, locally called Mazari Salateen, enshrines the final resting places of Shahmeri Sultans. The historic tombs of the most famous Shahmiri period sultans and nobles, which included Sultan Sikander and Sultan Zain ul Abideen are also in this historic cemetery.
The tomb of Mirza Haider Dauglat, who administrated Kashmir as a Mughal governor for about 11 years during 1540-1552 AD, is also found in this historic graveyard.
There is a brilliant epigraph in Persian characters laid over his grave which is believed to have been installed by Moorcraft a British traveler during his vest of Kashmir in 19th century.
Persians inscription stone slab on the tomb of Mirza Haider Daughlat, Zainakadal Srinagar.
Zaindeep Epigraph
Persian stone inscription of Zain ul Abideen, SPS Museum Srinagar
Although there is no evidence of any standing Budshah’s Palace found anywhere in Kashmir valley but there is a magnificent stones slab inscription housed in the SPS museum at Lalmandi Srinagar which the experts claim provides vital information about Zaindeep, one of the famous Palaces of the Budshah’s period. Experts claim that this stone slab inscription, besides other details, has also provided the date of construction of this highest palace.
This inscription is Persian Nashk style. It is learnt that the inscription way back has been recovered from the Zianlank island of world famous Wullar lake in Bandipura district and later was shifted to this museum for its proper preservation. The inscription gives AH 841 as the date of construction of this world famous Zaindeep.
While providing description of this stone slab inscription experts say that this inscription is in Persian characters and is divided in four panels. The first two lines mentions the majesty, strength and the name of the Palace as Zaindeep and also describes it as the world famous, while as the date of foundation in Muslim calendar is mentioned in the last two lines in Persian words, which is calculated as 841.
Inscription of the palace
Ene bakha chun faluk muhakum bad
Mashoor ba zain deep dar alam bad
Shah Zain ibad ke daru jashin kunand
Pai vasta Chun tareekh khurdesh kahrum bad.
84l the inscription dates to 841 AH.
(The fort built by Shah Zain ul Abieein is so high and strong as the sky; and it is famous by the name of Zain deep. The king was very happy and celebrated the event when this palace was built)
Broken Stone inscription at Mazare Salateen old Srinagar
Besides these royal graveyards, the other historic and royal graveyards also carried brilliant epigraphs either engraved on tomb stones or on stone walls, these included Mazari Kalan, Mazari Salateen, Mazari Khanqah Mu’llah, Mazari Madine Sahib, Mazari Malik Sahib, Mazari Safakadal, Mazari Malkah and Mazari Bijbehra,.
But these human records are not preserved anywhere in these historic cementers. These inscribed records have fallen prey to the unchecked weathering and human vandalism.
Most of their inscriptions have defaced and it is very difficult to identify and decipher their epigraphs; steps are required to be taken to conserve this unprotected and unconcerned epigraphic heritage.
