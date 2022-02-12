Preserving Sharda epigraphs

This script is believed to have evolved from the Gupta Brahmi in about 7th century AD. It is also written from left to right. It is an excellent ancient alphabet which has remained more popular in Kashmir during early medieval times.

It served the basic alphabet for writing of Sanskrit from Karkota era upto Sultanate period for about seven hundred years. Later on during Sultanate period when Sanskrit was taken over by Persian and Arabic language, Sharda was also replaced by Persian alphabet. However, it was not totally finished.

The Sharda script and Sanskrit survived till nineteenth century, but it lost its official patronage. Kashmiri pundit scholars cultivated it in their individuals literary workshops and produced brilliant manuscripts and epigraphs in Sharda characters.